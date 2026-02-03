Action Packed 2026 Season on Tap at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (February 3, 2026) — Attica Raceway Park is proud to announce plans for an exciting and action-packed 2026 racing season, continuing its long-standing tradition as one of the Midwest’s premier dirt track racing facilities.

The season kicks off Friday, March 13 and features 24 events with over $865,000 in total feature money and point fund pay-out.

The 2026 season will feature a full slate of competitive weekly racing, marquee special events, and appearances by some of the top drivers and touring series in dirt track racing. Fans can once again expect thrilling side-by-side action, a family-friendly atmosphere, and the high-quality racing experience that has defined Attica Raceway Park for decades.

“We’re excited about what we have planned for 2026,” said Justin Liskai ARP Director of Operations. “Our goal is to deliver great racing, reward our racers, and give our fans memorable nights at the track. We’re building on the momentum of past seasons and looking forward to another outstanding year.”

“Of course we couldn’t do this without the dedication and support of our loyal fans, race teams and marketing partners,” added John Bores, Promoter of ARP.

Attica Raceway Park will continue to showcase its popular divisions, including the Callie’s Performance Products winged 410 sprint cars, Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP late models, and Fremont Fence 305 sprint cars, while also offering special events that draw regional and national attention. Additional announcements regarding the official schedule, major events, and sponsorship partnerships will be released in the coming months.

Besides the great weekly competition, Attica Raceway Park will host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series twice in 2026. On Friday, May 1 the Kistler Engines Classic will pay $12,000 to win with the 305 sprints also in competition. The 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Pet Products on Tuesday, July 14 with the highest ever purse in the history of the event, paying $20,000 to win. Reserved seating is available for both shows by going to going to www.atticaracewaypark.com

The NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline Oil visits “Ohio’s Finest Racing” facility four times in 2026. The traditional Core & Main Sprint Nationals Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 is the first appearance of the regional series. Friday the All Stars battle for $5,000 to with the UMP Late Models also in action. The All Stars battle Saturday for $7,500 to win with the 305 sprints ($1,200 to win) also in competition.

The All Stars return Friday, June 12 for the Bert & Brigitte Emick Classic to kick off Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Ohio Laborers/Ollie’s Throwback Night with the UMP Late Models and vintage cars. The All Star Sprints compete for $7,500 to win.

The final appearance of the 2026 season by the All Stars happens Friday, Sept. 4 for the Great Lakes Truck Centers/Murphy Tractor/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Ambush with the Stephen Wagner Memorial featuring the Valvoline American Iron Man Late Model Series ($7,049 to win). There is free camping on Friday.

There are 18 Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints events at Attica in 2026 including eight All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads / Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) presented by Baumann Auto Group events including three paying $5,000 to win.

The John Bores 20th Anniversary Race presented by Burns Electric and the Baumann Auto Group will take place Thursday, May 14 paying $20,000 to win for the 410 springs ($1,200 to start) and a total A-main purse of $68,500.

The UMP Late Models battle in 18 events at Attica in 2026 with the 305 sprints competing in 19 events including eight Real Geese Decoys AFCS presented by Real Capz events with three paying $1,200 to win.

Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for Friday, July 5 with $15 general admission, $1 hot dogs, 50 cent popcorn, open pits for fans to meet the race teams along with fireworks.

