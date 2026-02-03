Hoosier Returns as Official Tire Supplier for the Open Wheel Shootout

From Steven Blakesley

LAKEVILLE, IN (February 3, 2026) — Hoosier Racing Tire and Hoosier Tire West are proud to announce a new three-year partnership with Davey Hamilton Jr. in support of the Open Wheel Showdown, scheduled to take place at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2026-2028).

This multi-year agreement underscores Hoosier’s continued commitment to grassroots and professional open-wheel racing, as well as its support of premier events that showcase top-level competition and fan engagement. The Open Wheel Showdown has quickly established itself as a marquee event on the racing calendar, bringing together elite drivers, teams, and fans in one of motorsports’ most dynamic markets.

“Davey Hamilton Jr. has built something special with the Open Wheel Showdown,” stated Paul Menting, Vice President from Hoosier Racing Tire. “His vision, professionalism, and dedication to racers and fans alike align perfectly with Hoosier’s values. We’re excited to be part of the event’s growth over the next three years.”

Hoosier Tire West echoed that enthusiasm, highlighting the importance of regional partnerships and customer support. President, Rick Gerhardt added, “The Open Wheel Showdown represents everything we want to support—competitive racing, strong fields, and a first-class experience for teams and spectators. Partnering with Davey and this event is a natural fit for Hoosier Tire West.”

Hamilton Jr. welcomed the partnership, noting the significance of Hoosier’s involvement. “Hoosier Racing Tire and Hoosier Tire West are synonymous with excellence in motorsports. Having their support for the next three years is a huge boost for the Open Wheel Showdown and the racers who compete in it.”

The Open Wheel Showdown at the Bullring continues to grow as a destination event for open-wheel racing, and this partnership positions it for continued success and expansion in the years ahead.

