USAC/CRA Announces Rolls Scaffold 360 Challenge For 2026

From Lance Jennings

(February 3, 2026) — The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has partnered with Rolls Scaffold for the Rolls Scaffold 360 Challenge during the upcoming season. As an incentive for 360 sprints to race with USAC/CRA, the Ventura, California based company is putting $360 per night into a pot and if the bonus is not earned, then the award will increase by $360 at the next event until it is won.

To be eligible for the Rolls Scaffold 360 Challenge, racers must declare at pill draw that they are running a 360 powered sprint car. To earn the night’s bonus, the highest finishing 360 must finish in the top six to claim the prize. If there are multiple 360s in the top 6 finishers, the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event.

If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine with USAC/CRA.

Since 1958, Rolls Scaffold has served the scaffolding needs for clients throughout Southern and Central California. Their safety record has set the standard in the industry and their knowledgeable sales staff will work to meet the client’s unique job requirements and find the most cost effective equipment to complete the project. For more information on the Ventura, California based company, visit rollsscaffold.com.

The 2026 Season Opener for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will be held on Saturday, February 14th at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California.