LearnLab Sponsors USAC National Divisions Fast Time Award

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (February 4, 2026) — LearnLab will present the Fast Qualifying award for all three of USAC’s national divisions throughout the 2026 season.

The LearnLab Fast Qualifying award will be presented to the fastest time trialer during each USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget qualifying session in 2026 courtesy of LearnLab.

Each fast qualifier will be rewarded with $150, while select events will pay even more.

LearnLab, based in Dugger, Indiana, is the maker of award winning hands-on industrial job skills training systems. Utilizing a curriculum, classroom tools and rugged hands-on training panels, LearnLab teaches the needed skills using real tools and real components to help schools, colleges, and companies train people to be better at what they do, and fast!

James Hays, Director of Operations for LearnLab, is full of pride in becoming a partner with USAC Racing. Not only is LearnLab essential to training the workforce, they are also avid motorsports supporters.

“As race fans ourselves, LearnLab is proud to join USAC, its racers and its teams with the quick time Award,” Hays stated.

Mitchel Moles led all drivers with 17 fast qualifying awards in USAC competition during 2025, 15 of which came with the National Sprint Car series while the other two rewarded him with a pole position in Silver Crown events.

In 2025, Kody Swanson led the Silver Crown series with five pole positions, while Cannon McIntosh paced the National Midgets with five. Moles’ 15 with the National Sprint Cars tied the all-time single season series record with Kevin Thomas Jr.’s mark in 2018.

On the all-time list, Swanson leads Silver Crown with 59 career fast qualifying awards, while Tom Bigelow holds the top spot with 65 in the National Sprint Car series. Mel Kenyon, with 94, is the career leader in fast time awards with the USAC National Midgets.

The 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season begins with six races in Florida during Winter Dirt Games XVII Presented by Yokohama Tire. A practice day kicks it off at Ocala Speedway on Sunday, February 8. Race days arrive at Volusia Speedway Park as part of the DIRTcar Nationals on February 9-10. The action then moves back west to Ocala for four-straight nights of racing on February 11-12-13-14.

Meanwhile, the USAC National Midget schedule opens with the Kokomo Grand Prix at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway on April 24-25. The USAC Silver Crown season begins on May 8 with the Salt City 100 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

For more info on LearnLab, please visit https://learnlab.com/.