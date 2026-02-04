Sweet Springs & Wayne City Added to 2026 USAC Midget Schedule

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (February 4, 2026) — Two more dates have been confirmed for the 2026 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule on a pair of racy dirt bullrings in the states of Missouri and Illinois.

Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex will now host a date for the series on Tuesday night, July 7, for the kick off to Mid-America Midget Week.

Furthermore, Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Illinois returns to the series docket on Friday night, September 4, as part of the Labor Day weekend racing festivities.

Ten previous USAC National Midget events have been held at Sweet Springs’s 1/6-mile dirt oval since 2018, including a pair a season ago in 2025 won by Kale Drake and Cannon McIntosh.

The kickoff to Mid-America Midget Week at Sweet Springs on July 7 leads into a four-race week for the series with races slotted for Beloit, Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds on July 8, followed by back-to-back nights at Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on July 10-11.

Meanwhile, seven previous USAC National Midget events have been contested at Wayne City’s 1/8-mile dirt oval since the series debuted there in 2015. Tanner Thorson captured the most recent series victory at the track in 2023.

The Labor Day weekend of USAC racing begins at Wayne City on September 4, then continues in Illinois with the Silver Crown series on September 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and concludes with the Firemen’s Nationals for the National Midgets at Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway on September 5.

The 2026 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget schedule consists of 29 events. The season opens with the Kokomo Grand Prix at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway on Friday-Saturday, April 24-25.