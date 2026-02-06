Knoxville Raceway to Offer Free General Admission to Grandstands During 2026 Season Opener

(February 6, 2026) — Knoxville Raceway will start off the season with a blockbuster fan promotion of offering free general admission to the grandstands for the opening night of their regular season on Saturday, April 18th. Longtime Knoxville Raceway supporters Pella Motors and Craig Ford will sponsor the event featuring the Winged 410, Winged 360, and Pro Sprint Cars.

TJSlideways.com learned of the promotion approved by Marion County Fair Board approved the promotion during a board meeting on Monday and confirmed it’s existence with Knoxville Raceway officials. Jeremy Elliott from https://www.sprintcarunlimited.com/ released information about the sponsorship of the event during his 90 at 9:00 segment on Friday.

2026 will mark Knoxville’s 73rd season of racing at the Marion County Faigrounds.