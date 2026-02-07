Dan Moes Wins 360 Sprint Car Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (February 7, 2026) — Dan Moes won the Winged 360/LS Sprint Car feature Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. The win was Moes’ first win of the 2026 calendar year.

Nicholas Whell, Allan Wood, Alyssa Cherrie, and Darren Jensen rounded out the top five.

Tommy Robertson won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Winged 360/LS Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q60 Dan Moes

2. Q84 Nicholas Whell

3. Q28 Allan Woods

4. NQ21 Alyssa Cherrie

5. Q75 Darren Jensen

6. V10 Steven Loader

7. Q37 Nathan Black

8. NQ73 Libby Ellis

9. Q87 Cassidy Manttan

10. Q98 Dan Murray

11. Q45 Thomas Clarendon-Blair

12. Q65 Luke Harper

13. Q86 Luke Manttan

14. NS25 Jack Walker

15. NQ3 Brian Walsh

16. N1 Jacob Jolley

17. Q20 Nicholas O’Keefe

18. Q40 Noah Ball

19. T47 Aydin Claridge

20. NQ17 Ryley Smith

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q57 Tommy Robertson

2. Q22 Lachlan Eggins

3. Q42 Kristy Bonsey

4. Q18 Corey O’Toole

5. N70 Joel Buettel

6. Q59 Dan Welke

7. Q24 Harry Fowler

8. Q5 Zeth Cox

9. Q71 Matt Gamble

10. Q40 James Grady

11. Q74 Stuart Jefferies

12. NX19 Tony Watkins

13. Q97 Nicholas Potts

14. Q38 Jeremy Burt

15. NX3 Angus Scott

16. Q54 Caleb Paterson

17. Q2 Daniel Williams

18. Q90 Brae Sanderson

19. N36 Indi Butcher

20. N46 Aaron Dehoon