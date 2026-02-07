Dan Moes Wins 360 Sprint Car Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (February 7, 2026) — Dan Moes won the Winged 360/LS Sprint Car feature Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. The win was Moes’ first win of the 2026 calendar year.
Nicholas Whell, Allan Wood, Alyssa Cherrie, and Darren Jensen rounded out the top five.
Tommy Robertson won the wingless V6 sprint car feature.
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, February 7, 2026
Winged 360/LS Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q60 Dan Moes
2. Q84 Nicholas Whell
3. Q28 Allan Woods
4. NQ21 Alyssa Cherrie
5. Q75 Darren Jensen
6. V10 Steven Loader
7. Q37 Nathan Black
8. NQ73 Libby Ellis
9. Q87 Cassidy Manttan
10. Q98 Dan Murray
11. Q45 Thomas Clarendon-Blair
12. Q65 Luke Harper
13. Q86 Luke Manttan
14. NS25 Jack Walker
15. NQ3 Brian Walsh
16. N1 Jacob Jolley
17. Q20 Nicholas O’Keefe
18. Q40 Noah Ball
19. T47 Aydin Claridge
20. NQ17 Ryley Smith
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q57 Tommy Robertson
2. Q22 Lachlan Eggins
3. Q42 Kristy Bonsey
4. Q18 Corey O’Toole
5. N70 Joel Buettel
6. Q59 Dan Welke
7. Q24 Harry Fowler
8. Q5 Zeth Cox
9. Q71 Matt Gamble
10. Q40 James Grady
11. Q74 Stuart Jefferies
12. NX19 Tony Watkins
13. Q97 Nicholas Potts
14. Q38 Jeremy Burt
15. NX3 Angus Scott
16. Q54 Caleb Paterson
17. Q2 Daniel Williams
18. Q90 Brae Sanderson
19. N36 Indi Butcher
20. N46 Aaron Dehoon