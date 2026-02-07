McFadden Scores $40,077 Payday During Wild Australian Mr Sprintcar Finale at Perth

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KWINANA BEACH, WA (February 7, 2026) — James McFadden persevered through a marathon feature that took over an hour to complete in route to winning the finale of the Barbagallo Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals Saturday night at Perth Motorplex. McFadden inherited the lead on lap 24 after Kerry Madsen and Lachlan McHugh made contact racing for the lead that eliminated both drivers from the main event.

With attrition running high with only 11 of the 28 starters in the feature event making it to the finish, McFadden has to overcome his own challenges after his qualifying time on his preliminary night put him down far enough in event points to face the challenge of moving up from 12th starting position along with a bit of luck not having his car stop after contact in slower traffic in route to collecting the $40,077 top prize.

“After I missed the first two crashes, I thought luck might be on our side tonight. We had a really, really fast race car,” said McFadden. “Then I thought Luke (Oldfield) turned right to go up the hill and then he kind of went left, and at that point I couldn’t slow down and ran into him. It stalled the motor, but when it landed, it started back up.”

McFadden was happy to take the victory citing some racing kamra that was offset from being able to continue after the contact with Oldfield in route to his fourth feature victory during the 2026 calendar year.

“Happy it worked out that way. I’ve had plenty that haven’t, so you take them when you can get them.”

Callum Williamson finished in the runner-up position after having to go to the tail of the field for an incident earlier in the race. Jason Kendrick, Aaron Reutzel was the top finishing American driver in the fourth position, and Daniel Harding rounded out the top five.

Cody Nash won the Limited Sprint Car feature.

Barbagallo Australian Mr. Sprintcar Nationals

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. A1-Jock Goodyer, 13.470[8]

2. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.597[6]

3. Q54-Randy Morgan, 13.642[5]

4. N56-Mick Saller, 13.654[7]

5. S52-Matt Egel, 13.657[3]

6. 40-Kodi Clayden, 13.672[1]

7. 41-Michael Keen, 13.702[4]

8. 44-Ryan Lancaster, 13.998[9]

9. 22W-Declan Minchin, 14.324[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. U21-Justin Whittall, 13.260[3]

2. Q77-Ryan Newton, 13.530[2]

3. U17-Aaron Reutzel, 13.535[5]

4. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.559[1]

5. 23-James McFadden, 13.607[8]

6. Q16-Brodie Davis, 13.759[9]

7. 46-Jye McKenzie, 13.984[6]

8. 79-Kris Coyle, 14.080[7]

9. 45-Aaron Chircop, 14.109[4]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 95-Kerry Madsen, 13.453[6]

2. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.530[7]

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 13.569[8]

4. 18-Daniel Harding, 13.617[3]

5. 25-Taylor Milling, 13.619[4]

6. S20-Glen Sutherland, 13.808[1]

7. 65-Harrison Peet, 13.811[5]

8. Q65-Luke Oldfield, 13.856[2]

Qualifying Flight D

1. Q26-Lachlan McHugh, 13.459[1]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 13.464[5]

3. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.712[2]

4. 24-Jack Williamson, 13.772[8]

5. 74-Mikey Green, 13.787[7]

6. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.841[4]

7. 22-Jaydee Dack, 13.881[6]

8. 71-Kaiden Manders[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. N56-Mick Saller[1]

2. A1-Jock Goodyer[4]

3. 14-Jason Pryde[3]

4. S52-Matt Egel[5]

5. Q54-Randy Morgan[2]

6. 41-Michael Keen[7]

7. 44-Ryan Lancaster[8]

8. 40-Kodi Clayden[6]

9. 22W-Declan Minchin[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Callum Williamson[1]

2. U17-Aaron Reutzel[2]

3. Q77-Ryan Newton[3]

4. 23-James McFadden[5]

5. U21-Justin Whittall[4]

6. 79-Kris Coyle[8]

7. 46-Jye McKenzie[7]

8. 45-Aaron Chircop[9]

9. Q16-Brodie Davis[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Kerry Madsen[4]

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny[2]

3. 11-Jason Kendrick[3]

4. 18-Daniel Harding[1]

5. S20-Glen Sutherland[6]

6. 25-Taylor Milling[5]

7. Q65-Luke Oldfield[8]

8. 65-Harrison Peet[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[4]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott[3]

3. 24-Jack Williamson[1]

4. 71-Kaiden Manders[8]

5. 77-Brad Maiolo[2]

6. 8-Andrew Priolo[6]

7. 22-Jaydee Dack[7]

8. 74-Mikey Green[5]

Pole Shuffle #1 (2 Laps)

1. U17-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny[2]

Pole Shuffle #2 (2 Laps)

1. 11-Jason Kendrick[1]

2. U17-Aaron Reutzel[2]

Pole Shuffle #3 (2 Laps)

1. Q77-Ryan Newton[1]

2. 11-Jason Kendrick[2]

Pole Shuffle #4 (2 Laps)

1. Q77-Ryan Newton[2]

2. N56-Mick Saller[1]

Pole Shuffle #5 (2 Laps)

1. 3-Callum Williamson[1]

2. Q77-Ryan Newton[2]

Pole Shuffle #6 (2 Laps)

1. 2-Dayne Kingshott[1]

2. 3-Callum Williamson[2]

Pole Shuffle #7 (2 Laps)

1. A1-Jock Goodyer[1]

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott[2]

Pole Shuffle #8 (2 Laps)

1. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[1]

2. A1-Jock Goodyer[2]

Pole Shuffle #9 (2 Laps)

1. 95-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[2]

Midpack Dash (8 Laps)

1. U21-Justin Whittall[2]

2. 23-James McFadden[7]

3. 14-Jason Pryde[1]

4. S52-Matt Egel[8]

5. 24-Jack Williamson[3]

6. 77-Brad Maiolo[6]

7. Q54-Randy Morgan[5]

DNS: 18-Daniel Harding

Last Chance Qual (15 Laps)

1. 74-Mikey Green[5]

2. 45-Aaron Chircop[14]

3. 25-Taylor Milling[1]

4. 71-Kaiden Manders[16]

5. 8-Andrew Priolo[3]

6. 41-Michael Keen[4]

7. Q65-Luke Oldfield[12]

8. 79-Kris Coyle[9]

9. 40-Kodi Clayden[6]

10. Q16-Brodie Davis[10]

11. 44-Ryan Lancaster[13]

12. 22-Jaydee Dack[7]

13. S20-Glen Sutherland[2]

14. 65-Harrison Peet[11]

15. 22W-Declan Minchin[15]

DNS: 46-Jye McKenzie

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 23-James McFadden[12]

2. 3-Callum Williamson[5]

3. 11-Jason Kendrick[8]

4. U17-Aaron Reutzel[9]

5. 18-Daniel Harding[18]

6. N56-Mick Saller[7]

7. U21-Justin Whittall[11]

8. Q77-Ryan Newton[6]

9. Q54-Randy Morgan[17]

10. 24-Jack Williamson[15]

11. A1-Jock Goodyer[3]

12. 71-Kaiden Manders[22]

13. Q65-Luke Oldfield[25]

14. 74-Mikey Green[19]

15. 8-Andrew Priolo[23]

16. 41-Michael Keen[24]

17. 77-Brad Maiolo[16]

18. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[2]

19. 95-Kerry Madsen[1]

20. 2-Dayne Kingshott[4]

21. S52-Matt Egel[14]

22. 79-Kris Coyle[26]

23. 14-Jason Pryde[13]

24. 45-Aaron Chircop[20]

25. N47-Marcus Dumesny[10]

26. 25-Taylor Milling[21]

Winged Limited Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Bailey Nash[2]

2. 12-Jason Curtis[1]

3. 4-Craig Bottrell[6]

4. 20-Cody Nash[3]

5. 76-Joel Ettridge[8]

6. 6-Dominic Rifici[5]

7. 32-Trystan Caley[4]

8. 26-Glenn Dickinson[7]

9. 45-Adam Bosnjak[9]

DNS: 39-Jarrin Bielby

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Cody Nash[6]

2. 3-Steven Gay[3]

3. 32-Trystan Caley[5]

4. 10-Bailey Nash[7]

5. 12-Jason Curtis[8]

6. 75-Stephanie Hanlon[2]

7. 67-Matt Hall[4]

8. 44-Brendon Dickinson[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Glenn Dickinson[2]

2. 76-Joel Ettridge[1]

3. 4-Craig Bottrell[3]

4. 6-Dominic Rifici[4]

5. 3-Steven Gay[6]

6. 75-Stephanie Hanlon[7]

7. 44-Brendon Dickinson[8]

8. 45-Adam Bosnjak[10]

9. 67-Matt Hall[5]

DNS: 39-Jarrin Bielby

Feature (20 Laps)

1. 20-Cody Nash[1]

2. 76-Joel Ettridge[4]

3. 4-Craig Bottrell[3]

4. 32-Trystan Caley[8]

5. 26-Glenn Dickinson[7]

6. 6-Dominic Rifici[9]

7. 12-Jason Curtis[5]

8. 3-Steven Gay[6]

9. 67-Matt Hall[12]

10. 44-Brendon Dickinson[11]

11. 75-Stephanie Hanlon[10]

12. 10-Bailey Nash[2]

13. 45-Adam Bosnjak[13]

DNS: 39-Jarrin Bielby