Sokol Wins War of the Wings Feature at Eastern States Speedway

BLENHEIM, NZ (February 13, 2026) — Zackary Sokol won the War of the Wings Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Eastern States Speedway. Sokol had a banner night winning his heat race and dash leading into his victory during the feature event. Connor Rangi, Matthew Leversedge, Dyllan Forsey, and Baylee Clife rounded out the top five.

War of the Wings Sprint Car Series

Eastern States Speedway

Blenheim, New Zealand

Friday, February 13, 2026

Feature:

1. 47T-Zackary Sokol

2. 57N-Connor Rangi

3. 78C-Matthew Leversedge

4. 17C-Dyllan Forsey

5. 49C-Baylee Clife

6. 9N-Gus Dawson

7. 16T-Matthew Anderson

8. 47C-Harry Mcintyre

9. 57C-Kane Jemmett

10. 75N-Jack Burson

11. 16C-Kyle Glover

12. 56N-Cabell McManaway