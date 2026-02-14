McFadden Survives to Win Krikke Boys Shootout for the Fourth Time

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KWINANA BEACH, WA (February 14, 2026) — James McFadden became a four-time winner of the Krikke Boys Shootout in a marathon feature Saturday at Perth Motorplex with the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series and the $20,095 top prize.

McFadden, from Alice Springs, Northern Territory, used the plentiful caution flags to his advantage to moving up to 13th starting position to take the lead from Jock Goodyer on lap 20 and held off Aaron Reutzel for his fifth feature victory of the 2026 calendar year.

Brody Davis and Jock Goodyer started on the front row for the 35-lap main event.

The first three attempts to start the feature were disrupted by multiple caution and red flags including a hard flip by Brad Baiolo that collected several other cars, Jason Kendrick getting sideways and collecting Jason Kendrick and Kris Coyle, and Taylor Milling getting into the wall in turns one and two.

Once the feature event started Goodyer took the lead from Davis with Ryan Newton, Aaron Reutzel, and Justin Whittall in pursuit.

Reutzel was able to move into the second position sliding past Newton in turn two on lap nine. One lap later Ryan Lancaster had a mechanical issue on the right rear corner of his car that sent him flipping into the fence with Randy Morgan turning over and Michael Keen getting collected in the incident.

After an open red while fence repairs were made Reutzel threw a slide job on Goodyer to take the lead in turns one and two, but just as Reutzel had taken the lead the caution flag appeared when Mick Saller got upside down and collected Michael Keen also swept up in the in incident, putting Reutzel back to second with the lap not counting.

Goodyer was able to pull away from Reutzel during the restart while James McFadden started to make his presence felt after starting 13th, entering the top five and disposing of Davis for the fourth position on lap 13.

Goodyer pulls away while Newton gets under Reutzel for the second position, but Reutzel was able to hold the position. On lap 16 McFadden worked his way by Newton into third with a slide job in turns one and two when the caution flag appeared again for Mikey Green stopped in turn four.

Reutzel slide job in one and two, cannot make the pass. Just as McFadden closed on Reutzel, Kaidon Manders stopped to bring out yet another caution flag while running sevenths.

McFadden under Reutzel for second in turns one and two taking the second position on lap 18. One lap later Reutzel got up into the wall, helicoptered, and managed to stay under power while maintaining his third position.

After another caution flag period after a car stuck the restart cone on the frontstretch, McFadden started to apply pressure to Goodyer for the lead. McFadden drove to the bottom of turn three and slid up in front of Goodyer to take the lead on lap 20.

The caution flag appeared another time on lap 21, Chris Coyle and Matt Egel stopped in turns one and two.

After the final restart of the event McFadden pulled away from the field, but Reutzel closed as the duo entered slower traffic with four laps to go with Lachlan McHugh on Reutzel’s back bumper.

McFadden was up for the challenge though, pulling away to a 1.070 second advantage at the finish. Reutzel, McHugh, Newton, and Goodyer rounded out the top five.

Cody Nash won the limited sprint car main event.

Krikke Boys Shootout

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. U17-Aaron Reutzel, 12.862[5]

2. Q77-Ryan Newton, 13.094[8]

3. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.102[1]

4. 44-Ryan Lancaster, 13.175[4]

5. 23-James McFadden, 13.203[3]

6. N56-Mick Saller, 13.268[7]

7. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.455[6]

8. 90-Brooke Newson, 13.718[2]

9. 22W-Declan Minchin, 14.194[9]

DNS: 95-Kerry Madsen

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.146[2]

2. 71-Kaiden Manders, 13.215[4]

3. Q26-Lachlan McHugh, 13.295[8]

4. 46-Jye McKenzie, 13.296[1]

5. 11-Jason Kendrick, 13.341[7]

6. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 13.448[9]

7. 13-Myles Bolger, 13.480[3]

8. S52-Matt Egel, 13.495[6]

9. 24-Jack Williamson, 13.640[10]

10. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.765[5]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 25-Taylor Milling, 13.523[4]

2. Q16-Brodie Davis, 13.564[2]

3. 18-Daniel Harding, 13.587[9]

4. Q54-Randy Morgan, 13.609[3]

5. 7-Jaydee Dack, 13.611[6]

6. Q65-Luke Oldfield, 13.629[7]

7. S20-Glen Sutherland, 13.733[8]

8. 2-Dayne Kingshott, 13.793[5]

9. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.860[10]

10. 92-Chad Pittard, 14.116[1]

Qualifying FLight D (2 Laps)

1. 74-Mikey Green, 13.485[10]

2. A1-Jock Goodyer, 13.530[2]

3. U21-Justin Whittall, 13.592[6]

4. 51-Tim King, 13.660[1]

5. Q95-Brodie Kostecki, 13.743[9]

6. 41-Michael Keen, 13.767[7]

7. 12-Jake Robinson, 13.772[8]

8. 40-Kodi Clayden, 13.805[4]

9. 4-Cameron McKenzie, 14.217[3]

10. 65-Harrison Peet, 14.422[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Brad Maiolo[2]

2. U17-Aaron Reutzel[4]

3. 44-Ryan Lancaster[1]

4. 23-James McFadden[5]

5. N56-Mick Saller[6]

6. Q77-Ryan Newton[3]

7. 8-Andrew Priolo[7]

8. 90-Brooke Newson[8]

DNS: 95-Kerry Madsen

DNS: 22W-Declan Minchin

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[2]

2. 3-Callum Williamson[10]

3. S52-Matt Egel[8]

4. 14-Jason Pryde[4]

5. 46-Jye McKenzie[1]

6. 71-Kaiden Manders[3]

7. 13-Myles Bolger[7]

8. 24-Jack Williamson[9]

9. 11-Jason Kendrick[5]

10. N47-Marcus Dumesny[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Daniel Harding[2]

2. Q16-Brodie Davis[3]

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott[8]

4. 25-Taylor Milling[4]

5. Q54-Randy Morgan[1]

6. Q65-Luke Oldfield[6]

7. 79-Kris Coyle[9]

8. 92-Chad Pittard[10]

9. 7-Jaydee Dack[5]

10. S20-Glen Sutherland[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. U21-Justin Whittall[2]

2. A1-Jock Goodyer[3]

3. 74-Mikey Green[4]

4. 41-Michael Keen[6]

5. 4-Cameron McKenzie[9]

6. Q95-Brodie Kostecki[5]

7. 40-Kodi Clayden[8]

8. 12-Jake Robinson[7]

9. 65-Harrison Peet[10]

10. 51-Tim King[1]

A Dash (6 Laps)

1. A1-Jock Goodyer[4]

2. U17-Aaron Reutzel[1]

3. 14-Jason Pryde[5]

4. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[2]

5. 18-Daniel Harding[3]

6. 44-Ryan Lancaster[6]

B Dash (6 Laps)

1. Q16-Brodie Davis[4]

2. 77-Brad Maiolo[1]

3. Q77-Ryan Newton[6]

4. U21-Justin Whittall[3]

5. 25-Taylor Milling[5]

6. 74-Mikey Green[2]

Mid Pack Dash (8 Laps)

1. 23-James McFadden[2]

2. 71-Kaiden Manders[1]

3. N56-Mick Saller[6]

4. 41-Michael Keen[5]

5. 2-Dayne Kingshott[9]

6. Q54-Randy Morgan[4]

7. S52-Matt Egel[7]

8. Q95-Brodie Kostecki[8]

9. 46-Jye McKenzie[3]

10. Q65-Luke Oldfield[10]

Last Chance Qual (15 Laps)

1. 3-Callum Williamson[1]

2. 8-Andrew Priolo[2]

3. 7-Jaydee Dack[4]

4. 79-Kris Coyle[9]

5. 13-Myles Bolger[3]

6. 92-Chad Pittard[12]

7. 24-Jack Williamson[10]

8. 4-Cameron McKenzie[5]

9. 11-Jason Kendrick[15]

10. 90-Brooke Newson[8]

11. S20-Glen Sutherland[11]

12. 65-Harrison Peet[13]

13. 40-Kodi Clayden[7]

14. 12-Jake Robinson[6]

DNS: N47-Marcus Dumesny

DNS: 51-Tim King

DNS: 95-Kerry Madsen

DNS: 22W-Declan Minchin

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 23-James McFadden[13]

2. U17-Aaron Reutzel[3]

3. Q26-Lachlan McHugh[7]

4. Q77-Ryan Newton[6]

5. A1-Jock Goodyer[1]

6. 2-Dayne Kingshott[17]

7. U21-Justin Whittall[8]

8. Q65-Luke Oldfield[22]

9. 74-Mikey Green[12]

10. 8-Andrew Priolo[24]

11. 46-Jye McKenzie[21]

12. 14-Jason Pryde[5]

13. 7-Jaydee Dack[25]

14. Q16-Brodie Davis[2]

15. 24-Jack Williamson[27]

16. 79-Kris Coyle[26]

17. S52-Matt Egel[19]

18. 71-Kaiden Manders[14]

19. 18-Daniel Harding[9]

20. 41-Michael Keen[16]

21. N56-Mick Saller[15]

22. Q54-Randy Morgan[18]

23. 44-Ryan Lancaster[11]

24. 25-Taylor Milling[10]

25. 11-Jason Kendrick[28]

26. 3-Callum Williamson[23]

27. Q95-Brodie Kostecki[20]

28. 77-Brad Maiolo[4]