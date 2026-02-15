R.J. Johnson Wins USAC/CRA Opener at Perris

PERRIS, CA (February 14, 2026) — R.J. Johnson began his defense of his Avanti Windows and Doors USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series point title by winning the season opening feature event Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The victory was Johnson’s first of the 2026 season. Charles Davis Jr, Austin Williams, A.J. Bender, and Connor Lundy rounded out the top five.
Avanti Windows and Doors USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Perris Auto Speedway
Perris, California
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Feature:
1. 1p-R.J. Johnson
2. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
3. 17w-Austin Williams
4. 21-AJ Bender
5. 97-Connor Lundy
6. 22-Bryan Whitley
7. 98-Verne Sweeney
8. 98B-Brecken Guerrero
9. 14-Blake Hendricks
10. 007-Wayne Siddle
11. 18-David Gasper
12. 5x-Tommy Malcolm