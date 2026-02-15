R.J. Johnson Wins USAC/CRA Opener at Perris

PERRIS, CA (February 14, 2026) — R.J. Johnson began his defense of his Avanti Windows and Doors USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series point title by winning the season opening feature event Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. The victory was Johnson’s first of the 2026 season. Charles Davis Jr, Austin Williams, A.J. Bender, and Connor Lundy rounded out the top five.

Avanti Windows and Doors USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series

Perris Auto Speedway

Perris, California

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Feature:

1. 1p-R.J. Johnson

2. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

3. 17w-Austin Williams

4. 21-AJ Bender

5. 97-Connor Lundy

6. 22-Bryan Whitley

7. 98-Verne Sweeney

8. 98B-Brecken Guerrero

9. 14-Blake Hendricks

10. 007-Wayne Siddle

11. 18-David Gasper

12. 5x-Tommy Malcolm