Bettis Sweeps Twin 40’s at Showtime Speedway

PINELLAS PARK, FL (February 21, 2026) — Colton Bettis picked up a pair of feature victories during the final round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown Saturday night at Snowtime Speedway.

Bettis, from Lutz, Florida, moved up from sixth starting position to take the lead from Dylan Reynolds on lap 11 of the first 40 lap feature event and drove away to a commanding 7.584 second victory over Anthony Nocella, Kody Swanson, Reynolds, and L.J. Grimm.

During the second feature event Bettis moved up from seventh starting spot to take the lead from Bobby Santos III on lap 15 to win by 2.861 seconds. Swanson, Grimm, and Nocella rounded out the top five.

Dave Steele Triple Crown

Showtime Speedway

Pinellas Park, FL

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Feature #1 (40 Laps)

1. 61-Colton Bettis[6]

2. 92-Anthony Nocella[3]

3. 26-Kody Swanson[5]

4. 24-Dylan Reynolds[2]

5. 72-LJ Grimm[1]

6. 22A-Bobby Santos[7]

7. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[4]

8. 5-Joe Ligouri[8]

9. 33-Robert Yoho[11]

10. 55-Tommy Nichols[12]

11. 1-Ray Bragg II[13]

12. 21J-Joseph Naggar[15]

13. 7X-Billy Boyd Jr[14]

14. 59X-John Inman[9]

15. 21B-Larry Brazil Jr[10]

DNS: 11-Russell Jones

Feature #2 (40 Laps)

1. 61-Colton Bettis[7]

2. 22A-Bobby Santos[2]

3. 26-Kody Swanson[5]

4. 72-LJ Grimm[3]

5. 92-Anthony Nocella[6]

6. 24-Dylan Reynolds[4]

7. 7X-Billy Boyd Jr[12]

8. 1-Ray Bragg II[10]

9. 21J-Joseph Naggar[11]

10. 55-Tommy Nichols[9]

11. 59X-John Inman[13]

12. 21B-Larry Brazil Jr[14]

13. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[1]

14. 5-Joe Ligouri[8]

DNS: 11-Russell Jones

DNS: 33-Robert Yoho