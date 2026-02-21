Lachlan McHugh Wins at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (February 21, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his sixth feature victory of the 2026 season.
Ryan Newton, Dylan Menz, Shaun Dobson, and Casey O’Connell rounded out the top five.
Harry Stewart won the midget car main event.
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, February 21, 2026
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q66-Ryan Newton
3. Q46-Dylan Menz
4. Q77-Shaun Dobson
5. NQ11-Casey O’Connell
6. Q17-Luke Oldfield
7. Q16-Brodie Davis
8. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt
9. Q69-Mick Sauer
10. T33-Brody Appleby
11. Q21-Nicholas Whell
12. NS53-Jessie Attard
13. NS14-Max Guilford
14. Q83-Charlie Bowen
15. Q96-Harry Stewart
16. Q54-Randy Morgan
17. Q7-Aaron Kelly
18. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
19. NQ10-Jy Corbet
20. NS49-Cooper Norman
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. N89-Harry Stewart
2. Q22-Scott Farmer
3. Q23-Casey O’Connell
4. Q31-Cody O’Connell
5. Q45-Tom Clauss
6. Q98-Andrew Roeser
7. 11K-Kacy Black
8. Q6-Darren Vine
9. N15-DJ Raw
10. Q82-Jack Bell
11. Q24-Ty Horne
12. Q10-Chris Moor