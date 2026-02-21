Lachlan McHugh Wins at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (February 21, 2026) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh led all 30 laps in route to his sixth feature victory of the 2026 season.

Ryan Newton, Dylan Menz, Shaun Dobson, and Casey O’Connell rounded out the top five.

Harry Stewart won the midget car main event.

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q66-Ryan Newton

3. Q46-Dylan Menz

4. Q77-Shaun Dobson

5. NQ11-Casey O’Connell

6. Q17-Luke Oldfield

7. Q16-Brodie Davis

8. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt

9. Q69-Mick Sauer

10. T33-Brody Appleby

11. Q21-Nicholas Whell

12. NS53-Jessie Attard

13. NS14-Max Guilford

14. Q83-Charlie Bowen

15. Q96-Harry Stewart

16. Q54-Randy Morgan

17. Q7-Aaron Kelly

18. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

19. NQ10-Jy Corbet

20. NS49-Cooper Norman

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. N89-Harry Stewart

2. Q22-Scott Farmer

3. Q23-Casey O’Connell

4. Q31-Cody O’Connell

5. Q45-Tom Clauss

6. Q98-Andrew Roeser

7. 11K-Kacy Black

8. Q6-Darren Vine

9. N15-DJ Raw

10. Q82-Jack Bell

11. Q24-Ty Horne

12. Q10-Chris Moor