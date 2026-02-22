Forsberg Wins the Toller Memorial at Marysville

MARYSVILLE, CA (February 21, 2026) — Andy Forseberg, Misty Castleberry, and Josh Young were victorious during the Loree & Sher Toller Memorial opening the 2026 racing season at Marysville Raceway.

Forsberg took the lead from Jake Haulot with five laps to go for the win in the winged 360 sprint car division. Dylan Bloomfield, Haulot, Dryver Dothage, and Koa Crane rounded out the top five.

Castleberry won the winged crate sprint car feature while Young won the main event for the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tor.

Loree & Sherm Toller Memorial

Marysville Raceway

Marysville, California

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.799[3]

2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.023[7]

3. 17J-Josh Young, 12.251[5]

4. 24K-Koa Crane, 12.379[10]

5. 25-Seth Standley, 12.399[11]

6. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage, 12.493[9]

7. 54X-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.577[6]

8. 15-Pat Harvey Jr, 12.922[1]

9. 02-Jayden Clay, 13.038[2]

10. 2STX-Brent Steck, 13.144[8]

DNS: 7L-Kevin Gray

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 54X-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

2. 25-Seth Standley[2]

3. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]

4. 17J-Josh Young[3]

5. 02-Jayden Clay[5]

DNS: 7L-Kevin Gray

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[2]

2. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]

3. 24K-Koa Crane[3]

4. 2STX-Brent Steck[5]

5. 15-Pat Harvey Jr[1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]

2. 54X-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

3. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]

4. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[4]

5. 24K-Koa Crane[6]

6. 25-Seth Standley[7]

7. 02-Jayden Clay[9]

8. 15-Pat Harvey Jr[8]

9. 2STX-Brent Steck[10]

10. 17J-Josh Young[5]

11. 7L-Kevin Gray[11]

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4K-KC Carpenter[2]

2. 95-Misty Castleberry[4]

3. 35-Mike Ballantine[5]

4. 11-Kalob Maher[3]

5. 87-Dan Gonderman[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16J-Jacob Johnson[1]

2. 17-Jason Ballantine[3]

3. 77-Luke Sprenkel[4]

4. 104-Corey Boyd[5]

5. 98-Leon Olschowka[2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 95-Misty Castleberry[5]

2. 4K-KC Carpenter[7]

3. 17-Jason Ballantine[6]

4. 87-Dan Gonderman[9]

5. 77-Luke Sprenkel[4]

6. 104-Corey Boyd[2]

7. 98-Leon Olschowka[10]

8. 16J-Jacob Johnson[8]

9. 11-Kalob Maher[1]

10. 35-Mike Ballantine[3]

Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Qualifying

1. 11S-Tony Soper, 13.549[6]

2. 17J-Josh Young, 13.577[2]

3. 9X-Anthony Bruno, 14.009[10]

4. 95-Josh Wooten, 14.100[5]

5. 7EJ-Jacob Tuttle, 14.289[7]

6. 3-Carson Hawkins, 14.296[4]

7. 1C-Jimmy Christian, 14.297[3]

8. 9-Paul Vandenberg, 14.507[11]

9. 2STX-Chance Hawkins, 15.644[8]

10. 87R-Pat Richards, 15.738[9]

DNS: 15K-Matthew Kaiser

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7EJ-Jacob Tuttle[2]

2. 1C-Jimmy Christian[1]

3. 9X-Anthony Bruno[3]

4. 2STX-Chance Hawkins[5]

5. 11S-Tony Soper[4]

DNS: 15K-Matthew Kaiser

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17J-Josh Young[4]

2. 95-Josh Wooten[3]

3. 3-Carson Hawkins[2]

4. 9-Paul Vandenberg[1]

5. 87R-Pat Richards[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 17J-Josh Young[3]

2. 7EJ-Jacob Tuttle[1]

3. 9X-Anthony Bruno[2]

4. 1C-Jimmy Christian[6]

5. 15K-Matthew Kaiser[11]

6. 87R-Pat Richards[10]

7. 95-Josh Wooten[4]

8. 2STX-Chance Hawkins[8]

9. 3-Carson Hawkins[5]

DNS: 9-Paul Vandenberg

DNS: 11S-Tony Soper