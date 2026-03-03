Macri Claims Volusia Bike Week Jamboree Barnburner

By Alex Nieten

BARBERVILLE, FL (March 2, 2026) – Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, it doesn’t matter where Anthony Macri shows up. He just wins.

Last month the Dillsburg, PA native and his Macri Motorsports crew rolled down to Barberville, FL’s Volusia Speedway Park stole the show. They collected finishes of third, fourth, and a $20,000 win in the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals finale to bag the Big Gator.

They opted to return to the “Sunshine State” 1/2 mile this week for the Bike Week Jamboree with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, and the decision paid off.

Macri came out on top of an absolute thriller on Monday at Volusia. Carson Macedo took the lead from David Gravel on the opening circuit, and the two dueled for several laps. Gravel got around him multiple times only for Macedo to continue returning the favor. Then Macri snuck up on the two and snatched the lead away on Lap 14.

Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies contender Ashton Torgerson drove up to second late and closed in on Macri, but the clock expired as Macri took the checkered flag for the second time this year at Volusia.

“Hats off to these guys, they gave me a badass car,” Macri said. “I was able to maneuver. I don’t know, it’s surreal. We used to suck here. There’s no reason to sugarcoat it. To be able to be this competitive and run up front with these guys is definitely something special. It makes it a little more rewarding to be standing up here.

“Joe (Mooney) and I kind of talked there before we started the Feature to just kind of pace with those guys and let them race and kind of wear their stuff. That’s what I did. I was just trying to keep my pace up with those guys and run where they weren’t. Obviously, you’re not going to pass them following them.”

Macri becomes the first driver to two wins with The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2026. He’s now the 13th competitor in Series history to top multiple races at Volusia. While they don’t have plans of following the tour full-time, it’s worth noting the Pennsylvania Posse superstar is a mere two markers behind David Gravel for the point lead with five races in the books.

The runner-up spot went to an extremely impressive Ashton Torgerson. The 19-year-old looks wise beyond his years as he and Shark Racing have rattled off three top fives in five starts to start the year highlighted by Monday’s result.

David Gravel came home third to notch his fourth consecutive podium finish.

Carson Macedo and Daryn Pittman completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES:

Logan Schuchart laid down his second Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Sheldon Haudenschild clocked his first Simpson Quick Time of 2026.

Heat Races belonged to Sheldon Haudenschild (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Ashton Torgerson (DIRTVision Heat Two), and Carson Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to David Gravel.

Sheldon Haudenschild topped the Toyota Dash.

Donny Schatz won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Chris Windom drove the Sides Motorsports No. 7S from 21st to seventh to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger. That also made Windom the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Ashton Torgerson’s runner-up gave him a third Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race in 2026.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Buddy Kofoid.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 2. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 5. 69K-Daryn Pittman[10]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[21]; 8. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 9. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]; 10. 17-Spencer Bayston[14]; 11. 16C-Scotty Thiel[7]; 12. 2C-Cole Macedo[16]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[11]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell[27]; 15. 9-Daison Pursley[15]; 16. 27-Emerson Axsom[20]; 17. 17B-Bill Balog[26]; 18. 15-Donny Schatz[19]; 19. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[18]; 20. 51-Scott Bogucki[12]; 21. 19-Brent Marks[13]; 22. 23-Garet Williamson[23]; 23. 11-TJ Stutts[24]; 24. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]; 25. 4-Cameron Martin[22]; 26. 88-Austin McCarl[17]; 27. (DNS) 83-Michael Kofoid