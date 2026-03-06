Attica A-Main Challenge put into place to create more excitement for 2026 season

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH – Long time race fans can remember when the previous week’s feature winner had to start last in the following week’s feature. For 2026, Attica Raceway Park will incorporate a twist on that concept for weekly, non-sanctioned events called the Attica A-Main Challenge.

“We are always looking for ways to add excitement to our racing program,” said Attica Promoter John Bores.

HOW IT WORKS

The winner of the previous weekly race will start sixth in the following week’s A-main if a two heat format is incorporated or will start eighth in the A-main in a three heat or more format. Sanctioned races such as the World of Outlaws, All Star Circuit of Champions and Iron Man series and the Attica John Bores Anniversary Special are not included in this format.

The previous week’s feature winner must make the redraw through their heat race. Also, Bores is offering bonus money. Should the driver come from the designated starting position (sixth or eighth) and win the A-main again, the driver will earn a $1,000 bonus (410 sprints); $750 bonus (late models) and $500 bonus (305 sprints).

Bores also announced the three weekly divisions of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will compete for a combined $50,000 point fund to be distributed to the top 10 in points at the end of the year.

Attica Raceway Park is set to open the 2026 season Friday, March 13.

