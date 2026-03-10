Andy Forsberg Picks Up Second Win of 2026

BY Peterson Media

Andy Forsberg and the PHR Racing team were back in action over the weekend in Chico, CA where Forsberg tamed a tough track on Friday night to score his second win of the season, before tallying a fifth place finish Saturday night at the Silver Cup finale.

“Friday night the weather was windy all day, so they put the water to it to hopefully keep moisture in the surface all day long, but as the wind died the track stayed juiced up all night and it took a bit to come in,” Andy Forsberg said. “It did come in and stayed really fast and for me, it is my style and I enjoyed it.”

Kicking the Silver Cup off on Friday, Andy Forsberg timed the Pacific Highway Rentals/Wilkie Masonry/Western Traffic Supply backed No. 92 in seventh fastest in time trials with 21 cars checked into the pit area.

Running second in his heat race, Forsberg had a little luck on his side to make the Dash, and a three pill the redraw put him in the second row of the six-lapper. On a very fast surface, Forsberg gained a position in the Dash, and his second-place finish put him on the front row of the ‘A’ alongside Ryan Rocha.

When the race came to life, Forsberg settled into second as he chased after Rocha who was out in the early lead as much of the field clicked off extremely fast laps.

Abel to race his way into the lead on the 10th lap, a timely yellow gave the Auburn, CA driver a clear track ahead as the race resumed. Once out in front, Forsberg never looked back as he tamed the tricky surface and claimed his second win of the season, and 61st career win overall at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Back in action on Saturday night for the Silver Cup finale, Forsberg continued to show speed as he timed in 5th fastest with 26 cars in the pit area on this night.

Battling a bit of an engine stumble in his heat, Forsberg settled into second when his heat race went green. Finishing in second, Forsberg locked himself in the outside of the fourth row for the 30-lap feature event.

With the track still extremely fast and tough to pass on, Forsberg did all he could to make up ground from his fourth row starting position.

Working his way towards the Top-5, Forsberg got up into fourth late in the feature event. Battling with Shane Golobic in the closing laps, Forsberg looked to make a move to get onto the podium, but it didn’t work out in his favor and it caused him to lose a spot as he capped his weekend off with a fifth place finish.

“I had a shot to get on the podium that I took, and it didn’t work out and we ended up fifth,” Forsberg said. “Should have finished fourth, had a shot at third, but we ended up fifth. Huge thanks to my team for their hard work, and we are trying to decide if we head to Marysville this weekend or take the weekend off.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Pacific Highway Rentals, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 4, Wins-2, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-4

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are TBD if they will race this weekend.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.