Huset’s Speedway Welcomes Checkered Flag Concessions to Run Food Concessions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 9, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway is thrilled to announce that Checkered Flag Concessions will handle the food concessions starting this season.

“We want to make the fan experience more enhanced,” Checkered Flag Concessions Owner Nick Peterson said. “I grew up less a mile from Huset’s. My parents live in Sioux Falls. Pretty much 90 percent of my family lives in Sioux Falls. We’re honored for the opportunity to expand to Huset’s Speedway and be a part of a great community with deep roots in the sport. It’s exciting for us to bring our experience to another premier dirt track and serve the fans who make race nights so special.”

Checkered Flag Concessions, which is also entering its 10 th year of handling food concessions at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will offer many of the familiar race track staples as well as some Knoxville Raceway favorites at Huset’s Speedway.

“We’re all extremely excited to be working with them,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said. “They provide quality food for the fans and race teams. Nick and Ayla are great people who work very hard at what they do and I’m thankful we have them on board.”

Checkered Flag Concessions is currently working on staffing the Huset’s Speedway concession stands for the 2026 season. If interested, email KvilleGrub@yahoo.com or text Ayla at 641-218-8086.

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .