A Motivated Sheldon Haudenschild, KCP Racing Gelling Fast

By Alex Nieten

KENNEDALE, TX (March 12, 2026) – Change is a constant in Sprint Car racing, but that doesn’t mean some moves don’t arrive as a surprise.

Sheldon Haudenschild’s name filled the headlines last September when he announced he would be parting ways with Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing at season’s end, punctuating a fruitful eight-year partnership. The combination racked up 46 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins together and finished in the top five in points on four occasions.

The sport began to buzz. Where would he go? What was the next chapter? Eventually, the answer to where Haudenschild would spend his 10th overall season on tour was revealed as KCP Racing. Longtime crew chief Kyle Ripper joined him in the move, and Adam Clark and Dauson Heitritter completed the crew.

Fast forward a month into the season, and it’s taken little time for the new pairing to gel. They went to Victory Lane in only their fourth night together, topping Volusia Speedway Park’s Bike Week Jamboree opener.

“It was just rewarding,” Haudenschild said of the triumph. “A huge win to get with the new team. We did it with the 17 back in the day too. Just to be able to prove to ourselves we can win in anything and get our confidence back going. I didn’t win as much as I wanted to last year.”

Haudenschild and the KCP team weren’t done there. They backed up the Volusia victory with a Talladega Short Track podium last week on a very technical surface, a result that made the Wooster, OH native even more excited for what’s ahead in 2026 than the win.

“My car was really good,” Haudenschild said after Talladega. “I was able to move around. Honestly, tonight probably gives me more confidence than winning at Volusia. These track conditions are tricky, and you have to have a really good car.”

Haudenschild is currently the best qualifier on tour, averaging timing in at 3.17 on the board. He’s also on a streak of two consecutive Simpson Quick Times entering the weekend ahead in Texas.

New beginnings aren’t always smooth, but Haudenschild and KCP have hit the ground running. It’s a small sample size, but with Haudenschild’s talent, drive to be the best, and a trusted crew chief leading a capable team in his corner, the ingredients are there to see this group in Victory Lane several more times in the future.

“I’m motivated, man,” Haudenschild said. “My next 10 to 15 years of racing is what I’ve got to take advantage of. I feel like last year I should’ve got to that 50-win mark and didn’t, but there’s no reason we can’t get 50 here in the next 10 or 15 years. Just need to stay motivated, me and Ripper stay together and this whole team, and I think we can win a lot of races.”

Haudenschild and KCP Racing continue the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season this weekend at Texas’ Kennedale Speedway Park on March 13-14. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.