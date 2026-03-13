By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (March 12, 2026) – DIRTVision is enhancing how viewers watch every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series race with the launch of its multi-view option.

Multi-View gives DIRTVision subscribers the ability to feel like they’re in the studio with multiple camera angles to watch each race. Viewers will be able to select the alternative view option on the right-hand side of the screen when they first go into the broadcast, and there will be a multi-view icon in the lower right corner of the full-screen mode, allowing viewers to switch back and forth between the main broadcast and the multi-view feature.

Subscribers will be able to start using Multi-View this weekend – online and on the DIRTVision App – during the Sprint Car event at Kennedale Speedway Park and the Late Model events at Volunteer Speedway and Smoky Mountain Speedway.

“We first launched our multi-view option during the Knoxville Nationals last year with great success and are excited to bring it to every World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model race in 2026,” said Jim Chiappelli, DIRTVision general manager. “Multi-View is another example of how our team strives to bring viewers the best experience possible and set the standard for live streaming of dirt track racing.”

Not a DIRTVision subscriber? Sign up today at DIRTVision.com to watch every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision race, along with other premier series like the Super DIRTcar Series, American Sprint Car Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals, and weekly racing from several of the top dirt tracks in the country.

Web Version: https://worldofoutlaws.com/news/dirtvision-launches-multi-view-for-all-world-of-outlaws-races/

DIRTVision is the premier dirt racing broadcast provider. From LIVE race coverage to historical races, it’s a one-stop-shop for exclusive video and audio coverage of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, American Sprint Car Series, the many divisions of DIRTcar Racing, along with weekly racing from Attica Raceway Park, Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway, Jacksonville Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Volusia Speedway Park, and Williams Grove Speedway.