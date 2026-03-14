Jacob Denney Wins in Thrilling POWRi National and West Midget League Battle at Port City

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (3/13/26) – Jacob Denney picked up his first win of the 2026 season on Friday night at Port City Raceway, charging to victory in Night Two of the 13th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge presented by Milestone Home Services. Denney took over the lead on lap thirteen and held off a strong field the rest of the way to earn his tenth career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues.

A strong field of forty-eight entries filled the pit area for the POWRi National and West Midgets, with Kevin Thomas Jr. setting quick time in qualifying with a lap of 10.031 seconds. Heat race wins went to Mack Leopard, Hayden Reinbold, Zach Daum, Alex Sewell, Drake Edwards, and Jacob Denney, while Andrew Felker and Jakeb Boxell picked up semi-feature victories.

Denney and Jonathan Beason led the field to green in the feature, with Beason taking the early lead at the drop of the flag. Beason paced the opening twelve laps as Denney stayed close, while Ethan Mitchell, Zach Daum, and Mack Leopard all remained in contention near the front.

Denney made his move on lap thirteen and took over the top spot, then stayed in control through the remainder of the feature despite a race that was interrupted several times through the middle stages. Ethan Mitchell kept the pressure on late, while Beason stayed in the fight to the finish.

“Tonight we started from the pole, but that may have been the toughest feature win of my career while battling with Beason and Ethan all race,” said Jacob Denney in the Tulsa winner’s circle. Adding, “The track was super technical tonight and very fun to drive, being able to drive this car anywhere and holding the speed.”

Kale Drake stayed near the front throughout the feature and finished fourth, while Zach Daum rounded out the top five in Night Two of the 13th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge presented by Milestone Home Services at Port City Raceway.

Full Results — POWRi National/West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/13/26

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 14-Kevin Thomas Jr(10.031)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 14L-Mack Leopard

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 19A-Hayden Reinbold

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 40D-Drake Edwards

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 54-Jakeb Boxell

Start2Finish High Point Qualifier: 67-Jacob Denney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 85-Brant Woods(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602322.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[1]; 2. 19-Ethan Mitchell[5]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason[2]; 4. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[8]; 6. 54-Jakeb Boxell[18]; 7. 14L-Mack Leopard[7]; 8. 85-Brant Woods[22]; 9. 81F-Frank Flud[19]; 10. 7U-Karter Sarff[16]; 11. 32-Trey Marcham[13]; 12. 43-Gunnar Setser[15]; 13. 97-Gavin Miller[12]; 14. 20Q-Brecken Reese[14]; 15. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[24]; 16. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 17. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 18. 35L-Gaige Weldon[21]; 19. 40D-Drake Edwards[10]; 20. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]; 21. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 22. 72W-Tye Wilke[20]; 23. 11A-Andrew Felker[17]; 24. 67K-Colton Robinson[23]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 2. 81F-Frank Flud[2]; 3. 35L-Gaige Weldon[3]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 5. 54S-Zane Lawrence[11]; 6. 14E-Kris Carroll[7]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[4]; 9. 22-Hank Soares[15]; 10. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[13]; 11. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[12]; 12. 22H-Tony Helton[16]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[5]; 14. 8L-Cooper Miller[9]; 15. C71-Carter Jensrud[10]; 16. 6-Brylee Kilmer[14]

MPI B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[1]; 2. 72W-Tye Wilke[2]; 3. 85-Brant Woods[3]; 4. 27X-Kyle Jones[5]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[6]; 6. 21-Matt Sherrell[4]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[11]; 8. 98P-Ryan Padgett[9]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark[15]; 10. 8XL-Christian Miller[13]; 11. 41-Parker Jones[7]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[14]; 13. 5A-Chance Morton[10]; 14. 84-Sean Cleavland[8]; 15. 11-Lane Goodman[12]; 16. 81G-Rylan Gray[16]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14L-Mack Leopard[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[3]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 6. 5A-Chance Morton[6]; 7. 11-Lane Goodman[7]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 2. 19-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 3. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell[2]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox[5]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller[7]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[6]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 4. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 5. 27X-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]; 7. 54S-Zane Lawrence[5]; 8. (DNS) 81G-Rylan Gray

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 14J-Jonathan Beason[4]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[2]; 4. 72W-Tye Wilke[6]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[3]; 6. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 8. 22-Hank Soares[8]

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards[1]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham[4]; 4. 81F-Frank Flud[6]; 5. 14E-Kris Carroll[5]; 6. 84-Sean Cleavland[8]; 7. 8XL-Christian Miller[7]; 8. 6-Brylee Kilmer[3]

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 85-Brant Woods[1]; 4. 35L-Gaige Weldon[6]; 5. 41-Parker Jones[2]; 6. C71-Carter Jensrud[5]; 7. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[7]; 8. 22H-Tony Helton[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 10.149[7]; 2. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 10.195[8]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.234[6]; 4. 14L-Mack Leopard, 10.297[1]; 5. 67K-Colton Robinson, 10.382[3]; 6. 5A-Chance Morton, 10.606[5]; 7. 11-Lane Goodman, 10.714[2]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, 10.749[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr, 10.031[2]; 2. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 10.220[1]; 3. 21-Matt Sherrell, 10.233[8]; 4. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 10.238[3]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.354[6]; 6. 7D-Michelle Decker, 10.694[7]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller, 10.705[4]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, 10.846[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 10.049[6]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 10.106[2]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.300[4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 10.307[1]; 5. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 10.428[8]; 6. 27X-Kyle Jones, 10.561[3]; 7. 81G-Rylan Gray, 10.624[5]; 8. 7-Shannon McQueen, 10.679[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 10.142[5]; 2. 89-Todd McVay, 10.234[1]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.246[8]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.339[2]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.349[4]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke, 10.547[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 10.689[3]; 8. 22-Hank Soares, 10.790[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying 5: 1. 32-Trey Marcham, 10.219[6]; 2. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 10.344[7]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 10.418[4]; 4. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.437[3]; 5. 14E-Kris Carroll, 10.473[1]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud, 10.483[8]; 7. 8XL-Christian Miller, 11.105[5]; 8. 84-Sean Cleavland, 11.410[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying 6: 1. 4-Kale Drake, 10.210[1]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 10.227[5]; 3. 41-Parker Jones, 10.319[4]; 4. 85-Brant Woods, 10.415[7]; 5. C71-Carter Jensrud, 10.589[2]; 6. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 10.667[3]; 7. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.795[8]; 8. 22H-Tony Helton, 10.883[6]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, 10.402[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake, 10.447[6]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 10.552[23]; 4. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.574[17]; 5. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.590[46]; 6. 32-Trey Marcham, 10.591[35]; 7. 85-Brant Woods, 10.593[42]; 8. 67-Jacob Denney, 10.601[30]; 9. 41-Parker Jones, 10.642[24]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 10.658[41]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.663[10]; 12. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.664[48]; 13. C71-Carter Jensrud, 10.705[12]; 14. 81F-Frank Flud, 10.724[47]; 15. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.773[21]; 16. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 10.813[33]; 17. 72W-Tye Wilke, 10.827[34]; 18. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.845[22]; 19. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 10.858[28]; 20. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 10.882[45]; 21. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 10.891[18]; 22. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr, 10.894[8]; 23. 21-Matt Sherrell, 10.916[44]; 24. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.955[32]; 25. 27X-Kyle Jones, 10.959[15]; 26. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 10.990[9]; 27. 97-Gavin Miller, 11.074[37]; 28. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 11.084[14]; 29. 7-Shannon McQueen, 11.089[39]; 30. 22H-Tony Helton, 11.090[36]; 31. 14E-Kris Carroll, 11.115[5]; 32. 22-Hank Soares, 11.125[40]; 33. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.277[43]; 34. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 11.290[16]; 35. 14L-Mack Leopard, 11.307[1]; 36. 81G-Rylan Gray, 11.309[27]; 37. 89-Todd McVay, 11.347[4]; 38. 7D-Michelle Decker, 11.413[38]; 39. 8XL-Christian Miller, 11.413[29]; 40. 67K-Colton Robinson, 11.486[13]; 41. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.550[31]; 42. 5A-Chance Morton, 11.973[25]; 43. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 12.042[2]; 44. 8M-Kade Morton, 12.090[19]; 45. 11-Lane Goodman, 12.099[7]; 46. 44-Branigan Roark, 12.486[26]; 47. 8L-Cooper Miller, 12.879[20]; 48. 84-Sean Cleavland, 10:00.000[11]

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