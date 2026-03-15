Jacob Denney Goes Back-to-Back with POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at Port City

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (3/14/26) – Jacob Denney made it back-to-back wins at Port City Raceway on Saturday night, driving from tenth to win the final night of the 13th Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge presented by Milestone Home Services. Denney took the lead on lap thirteen and stayed out front the rest of the way to earn his eleventh career feature win with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues.

A strong field of forty-eight entries filled the pit area for the POWRi National and West Midgets, with Matt Sherrell setting quick time in qualifying with a lap of 10.309 seconds. Heat race wins went to Karter Sarff, Gunnar Setser, Jakeb Boxell, Kyle Jones, Ethan Mitchell, and Jacob Denney, while Sherrell and Gavin Miller won the semi-features.

Karter Sarff and Gunnar Setser led the field to green, with Sarff taking the early lead as the race got underway. Sarff paced the opening laps while Boxell quickly worked his way to the front and took over the lead on lap three. Behind them, Denney continued moving forward from his tenth starting spot and worked his way into contention.

Boxell led the next ten laps before Denney made his move for the lead on lap thirteen with a slider in turn four. From there, Denney stayed in control through the remainder of the feature to complete the weekend sweep at Port City.

Sarff held on for second at the finish, while Zach Daum completed the podium in third. Kyle Jones finished fourth, with Kale Drake rounding out the top five.

“This one was even tougher than last night from having to come from deeper in the field. This car is fast anywhere, and I gained valuable spots using the choose-cone,” said Jacob Denney in the Tulsa winner’s circle. Adding, “Stuff happens so quickly on these bullrings, and you have to be ready to capitalize.”

Full Results — POWRi National/West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/14/26

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 21-Matt Sherrell(10.309)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 43-Gunnar Setser

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 54-Jakeb Boxell

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 27X-Kyle Jones

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 5 Winner: 19-Ethan Mitchell

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 21-Matt Sherrell

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 7U-Karter Sarff

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 83H-Cullen Hutchison(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602325.

TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[10]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 4. 27X-Kyle Jones[2]; 5. 4-Kale Drake[7]; 6. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 7. 40D-Drake Edwards[16]; 8. 32-Trey Marcham[14]; 9. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[22]; 10. 20Q-Brecken Reese[11]; 11. 19-Ethan Mitchell[9]; 12. 43-Gunnar Setser[3]; 13. 97-Gavin Miller[18]; 14. 8-Alex Sewell[20]; 15. 45-Bradley Cox[15]; 16. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[21]; 17. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 18. 21-Matt Sherrell[17]; 19. 14J-Jonathan Beason[13]; 20. 14E-Kris Carroll[23]; 21. 40-Mack Leopard[6]; 22. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 23. 11A-Andrew Felker[19]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Matt Sherrell[1]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 3. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 4. 35L-Gaige Weldon[3]; 5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[2]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller[10]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 8. 89-Todd McVay[9]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer[6]; 10. 84-Sean Cleavland[16]; 11. 85-Brant Woods[5]; 12. 98P-Ryan Padgett[7]; 13. 11-Lane Goodman[15]; 14. 41-Parker Jones[11]; 15. C71-Carter Jensrud[12]; 16. 54S-Zane Lawrence[14]

MPI B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[8]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]; 5. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[3]; 6. 22-Hank Soares[11]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud[12]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]; 9. 8XL-Christian Miller[9]; 10. 14E-Kris Carroll[16]; 11. 33-Branigan Roark[7]; 12. 81G-Rylan Gray[6]; 13. 5A-Chance Morton[13]; 14. 22H-Tony Helton[15]; 15. 84S-Shaun Shapel[14]; 16. 72W-Tye Wilke[10]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[2]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox[3]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[7]; 6. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud[6]; 8. 11-Lane Goodman[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 35L-Gaige Weldon[1]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell[4]; 5. 33-Branigan Roark[5]; 6. 8XL-Christian Miller[7]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 8. 84-Sean Cleavland[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[2]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[5]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett[6]; 6. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 7. 5A-Chance Morton[7]; 8. 22H-Tony Helton[8]

Engler Machine&Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 27X-Kyle Jones[2]; 2. 40-Mack Leopard[3]; 3. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[5]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[4]; 5. 81G-Rylan Gray[6]; 6. 89-Todd McVay[7]; 7. 41-Parker Jones[8]; 8. (DNS) 14E-Kris Carroll

Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[4]; 5. 96-Cody Brewer[7]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 7. C71-Carter Jensrud[8]; 8. 54S-Zane Lawrence[5]

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[1]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]; 5. 85-Brant Woods[4]; 6. 72W-Tye Wilke[2]; 7. 22-Hank Soares[8]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1: 1. 14-Kevin Thomas Jr, 10.343[1]; 2. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.345[7]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.374[2]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham, 10.377[3]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.468[4]; 6. 81F-Frank Flud, 10.540[6]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller, 10.645[8]; 8. 11-Lane Goodman, 10.940[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2: 1. 21-Matt Sherrell, 10.309[6]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 10.411[8]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 10.597[3]; 4. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 10.680[7]; 5. 33-Branigan Roark, 10.743[1]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, 10.825[2]; 7. 8XL-Christian Miller, 11.029[4]; 8. 84-Sean Cleavland, 11.446[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3: 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.580[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake, 10.623[8]; 3. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 10.762[7]; 4. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 10.802[5]; 5. 7D-Michelle Decker, 10.804[4]; 6. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.925[2]; 7. 5A-Chance Morton, 10.948[1]; 8. 22H-Tony Helton, 11.099[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying 4: 1. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.406[4]; 2. 40-Mack Leopard, 10.458[3]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones, 10.584[2]; 4. 14E-Kris Carroll, 10.633[1]; 5. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 10.697[8]; 6. 81G-Rylan Gray, 10.722[6]; 7. 89-Todd McVay, 10.856[7]; 8. 41-Parker Jones, 10.996[5]

Big R Stores Qualifying 5: 1. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 10.546[3]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.561[4]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.583[2]; 4. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 10.642[6]; 5. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 10.677[8]; 6. 8L-Cooper Miller, 10.678[5]; 7. 96-Cody Brewer, 10.761[7]; 8. C71-Carter Jensrud, 11.470[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying 6: 1. 85-Brant Woods, 10.688[1]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 10.727[7]; 3. 72W-Tye Wilke, 10.755[2]; 4. 67-Jacob Denney, 10.763[8]; 5. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 10.770[3]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen, 10.818[6]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 11.294[5]; 8. 22-Hank Soares, 11.310[4]

My Race Pass Hot Laps: 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 10.506[23]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 10.538[44]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 10.550[18]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 10.585[17]; 5. 43-Gunnar Setser, 10.597[14]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 10.602[11]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller, 10.609[43]; 8. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 10.613[15]; 9. 32-Trey Marcham, 10.622[13]; 10. 67-Jacob Denney, 10.637[48]; 11. 21-Matt Sherrell, 10.648[32]; 12. 40-Mack Leopard, 10.655[16]; 13. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.657[9]; 14. 4-Kale Drake, 10.675[45]; 15. 14E-Kris Carroll, 10.695[4]; 16. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.722[19]; 17. 81F-Frank Flud, 10.736[31]; 18. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 10.760[39]; 19. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.763[22]; 20. 7U-Karter Sarff, 10.777[7]; 21. 27X-Kyle Jones, 10.782[10]; 22. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 10.800[47]; 23. 8L-Cooper Miller, 10.839[29]; 24. 19-Ethan Mitchell, 10.875[35]; 25. 22H-Tony Helton, 10.887[33]; 26. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 10.888[38]; 27. 85-Brant Woods, 10.890[6]; 28. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 10.931[42]; 29. 22-Hank Soares, 10.937[24]; 30. 72W-Tye Wilke, 10.943[12]; 31. 96-Cody Brewer, 10.947[41]; 32. 19A-Hayden Reinbold, 10.965[46]; 33. 7-Shannon McQueen, 11.021[36]; 34. 81G-Rylan Gray, 11.046[34]; 35. 5A-Chance Morton, 11.050[3]; 36. 8XL-Christian Miller, 11.094[20]; 37. 41-Parker Jones, 11.099[28]; 38. 7D-Michelle Decker, 11.171[21]; 39. 89-Todd McVay, 11.175[40]; 40. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 11.182[27]; 41. 33-Branigan Roark, 11.187[2]; 42. 11-Lane Goodman, 11.324[25]; 43. 8M-Kade Morton, 11.532[8]; 44. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 11.606[30]; 45. 84-Sean Cleavland, 11.817[26]; 46. (DNS) 14-Kevin Thomas Jr; 47. (DNS) C71-Carter Jensrud; 48. (DNS) 45-Bradley Cox

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