Saturday Test and Tune at I-96 Cancelled

The Test & Tune scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at I-96 Speedway has been cancelled. Already saturated grounds and colder-than-forecasted temperatures have led to this decision. All teams and race cars are still welcome and invited to attend the track’s upcoming Test & Tune dates on Sunday, April 12th, and Sunday, April 19th.

GLS teams who were hoping to pick up a tire order during the Test & Tune can still do so during the GLSS Tech Days, Saturday, March 28th at the S&S Volvo Motorsports Complex from 9AM – 3PM, and Sunday, March 29th at the Owosso Speedway Tech Barn from 10AM – 3PM. This includes GLTS and GLLS teams who wish to get their tires.

The first event of the season for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday and Saturday, April 10th and 11th at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN in a co-sanctioned weekend with USCS Racing. More details on the event will come out in the coming days.