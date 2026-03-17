The High Rollers Return to the Desert

From High Limit Racing

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing returns to the desert for the THREE-DAY Cactus Classic at Central Arizona Raceway!

Last year’s preliminary night winner, Aaron Reutzel enters the event hot off his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And, 2025 finale winner, Brad Sweet, returns to driving duties behind the wheel of the Paul Silva-owned W.

Pit passes, three-day and single day general admission and reserved tickets, as well as suite tickets are available for purchase online. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500 each night!

If you can’t join us at the Cactus Classic, watch every lap live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Know Before You Go to the Cactus Classic (all times local unless noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:45pm, local/8:45pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the final event of each night.

Camping: All camping is sold on a first come – first served basis at the track.