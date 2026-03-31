American Sprint Car Series Visits Salina Highbanks in Spring Kickoff

By Jordan DeLucia

CONCORD, NC (March 31, 2026) — Seven races into the American Sprint Car Series’ (ASCS) 35th consecutive season of racing and it’s off to the Series’ homeland of Oklahoma to begin the spring racing lineup.

The national 360 Sprint Car circuit has been quiet since opening the season with three races at Volusia Speedway Park in January and the Series’ debut at Central Arizona Raceway for the inaugural Sonoran Clash in February. But the break is nearly over, and drivers ready to resume competition in the “Sooner State” in less than two weeks’ time.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Salina Highbanks Speedway | Salina, OK | April 11 — After opening the season in Florida and Arizona, the Series looks forward to the first stop of the season in its home state of Oklahoma with a visit to Salina Highbanks on Saturday, April 11.

This 3/8-mile, high-banked oval presents drivers with some of the highest speeds they’ll encounter all season. Sam Hafertepe Jr. conquered the track in 2025, leading every lap over Seth Bergman and Sean McClelland en route to his second career Series victory at the track. The ASCS Sooner Region will co-sanction the event, bringing a host of local and regional talent into the event to challenge the nationally touring regulars for the $4,000 grand prize.

The Series has graced the Eastern Oklahoma-venue 14 times in its history. Texas native Paul White won the Series debut on May 9, 1998. Wayne Johnson, the 2000 Series champion, has won the most of any driver, garnering three total Feature wins — sweeping both visits in 2001 before winning the Series’ first time back after 11 years in 2012.

Other Feature winners include three-time Series champion Tim Crawley (May 1999), four-time Series champion Gary Wright (July 1999, 2000), five-time Series champion Jason Johnson (June 2012, August 2012), Jeff Swindell (2013), and fellow Series champions Blake Hahn (2015) and Jason Martin (2023).

The local B-Mod, Factory Stock, Pure Stock, and RWD/FWD Trophy Car classes will also be in action to support. Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

How can you watch the American Sprint Car Series all season? Live on DIRTVision.