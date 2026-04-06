410 Sprints Race In Yellow Breeches Friday At Williams Grove, 358 Sprints Highlighted In Dirty Deeds 25

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first Yellow Breeches race of the season for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars is on tap at Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday night, April 10 at 7:30 pm.

Joining the 410s on the racing card will be the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints in the first Dirty Deeds 25 race of the young season.

April 10 will also be ARCH Night at the oval.

Group time trials will be contested in practice laps to set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprint cars.

The 410s will go on to compete in a 25-lap, $5,000 to win, $500 to start main event.

The special event for the 358 sprints will pay the winner of the Dirty Deeds 25 feature a hefty $2,500 to win out of a total purse worth $11,000.

Owned and operated by Bill Devine, Dirty Deeds Fabrication and Repair is located in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania.

The first big event of the season for the 410 sprints at Williams Grove Speedway is coming up on Friday night, April 17 when the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic is spun off.

Honoring the very first winner ever at Williams Grove, the 30-lap Tommy Classic will pay the winner $8,000 to win as the kickoff of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

Extreme Stocks are also on the April 17 racing program, competing under BAPS Motor Speedway rules.

All Drivers who compete in both the April 17 Williams Grove program and in the April 18 BAPS Extreme Stock program will be eligible for one of three randomly drawn $100 bonus prizes.

Adult general admission for April 10 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.