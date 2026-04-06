CAPTURING THE ACTION: ERIKA BYE RETURNS AS CRSA’S OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHER FOR 2026

By Marty Czekala

When the CRSA Sprints are slipping and sliding around race tracks across New York and Pennsylvania, Erika Bye is in the infield capturing it all.

The owner of EC Media, Bye provides a range of services including photography, videography, hero card creation, and social media support for teams. Her award-winning work has been featured in publications such as CRSA’s website and Area Auto Racing News.

Bye got her interest in photography in 2020, working alongside her fiancé Evan Canfield. Together, they covered races from CRSA to asphalt modifieds to even NASCAR races from Watkins Glen to Richmond.

When Evan passed away in late 2024, Erika stepped up and continued Evan’s passion for motorsports photography, running EC Media and covering grassroots races alongside Evan’s parents, Duane and Stephanie.

The Evan Canfield Memorial Best Appearing Car award was given out at last December’s CRSA banquet, won by Zach Sobotka.

Those interested in Erika’s services can contact her through EC Media’s Facebook page or purchase photos at ecmedia.smugmug.com.

Bye can be seen around the pits before the race, taking photos, plus before the feature near turn one with the four-wide salute.

Bye’s photography duties will continue as CRSA prepares to launch the 2026 season next month at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Away from the dirt track, Bye works as a senior manager at her local M&T Bank branch, a job she enjoys. She is a huge NASCAR fan, supporting Austin Dillon, in her spare time and cheers on the Packers. Bye resides in Central New York with her daughter, Lysie.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

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