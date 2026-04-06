CODY GRAY WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE WMR FEATURE WITH ANTIOCH VICTORY

By Steven Blakesley

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA (April 5, 2026) – Auburn’s Cody Gray continued a red-hot start to the 2026 Western Midget Racing season by claiming round two on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Gray has two heat race wins and two feature wins after two nights of action for the stock production Midget series.

Gray and Delano’s Terry Nichols split the eight-lap heat races, then shared the front row for the feature. Gray zipped to a six second advantage at the checkered flag in a sizzling performance. Nichols finished second for the second time this season. 2025 champion Logan Mitchell overcame trouble getting his car to start for the feature, storming from the back to finish third. Rookie Nicholas Leonard finished fourth followed by Nathan Moore in fifth.

Western Midget Racing heads into a stretch of three consecutive co-sanctioned races, paying points for the race within a race against the Bay Cities Racing Association Midgets in the California Super Series. The series go head-to-head on April 18 at Placerville Speedway, May 2 at Marysville Raceway, and May 16 at Merced Speedway.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook.

RESULTS: Antioch Speedway April 4, 2026

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[2]; 2. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]; 3. 96-Logan Mitchell[3]; 4. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[4]; 5. 25JR-Nathan Moore[8]; 6. 4R-Isak Johnson[6]; 7. 7-Dalton Wright[9]; 8. 4-Glenn Bryan[5]; 9. 68-Marvin Mitchell[7]; 10. (DNS) 33-Jason McIntosh

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1P-Terry Nichols[2]; 2. 96-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 4-Glenn Bryan[4]; 4. 68-Marvin Mitchell[1]; 5. 7-Dalton Wright[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[5]; 2. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[1]; 3. 4R-Isak Johnson[2]; 4. 25JR-Nathan Moore[3]; 5. (DNS) 33-Jason McIntosh

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII