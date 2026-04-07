USAC TRIVIA NIGHT SET FOR APRIL 17, SIGN UP TO PLAY!

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 6, 2026)………Test your USAC knowledge and support the racing community at USAC Trivia Night on Friday, April 17 from 7-10pm Eastern at USAC Headquarters, located at 4910 W. 16th Street in Speedway, Indiana.

You MUST register for the event ahead of time online at https://www.raceaid.fund/raceaidevents/raceaid-trivia-night.

For $15 per person, you can win prizes by playing trivia games throughout the night with questions pertaining to USAC racing history! Food and drinks will be served and good company will be on hand.

USAC stars Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles and Kevin Thomas Jr. are all expected to attend and provide prizes for the USAC trivia winners.

All proceeds benefit USAC RaceAid to supporting racers in times of need.

USAC RaceAid provided over $70,000 of support in 2025. These events allow USAC RaceAid to continue to continue to aid racers in need.

Included among the prizes are Indianapolis Grand Prix suite tickets, Indianapolis 500 qualifications tickets, gift cards, merchandise, memorabilia and much more!

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.