High-Speed Fury Returns: USAC/CRA Sprint Cars And PASSCAR Stock Cars Invade Perris!

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — April 7, 2026 — Racing roars back to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, April 11, as Heimark Distributors presents a thrilling night of high-speed action headlined by the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. Joining them will be the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks. Spectator gates open at 5:00 p.m., with racing at 7:00.

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Corona’s Austin Williams is currently second in USAC/CRA points. Kenny Lonngren photo.

Saturday marks the third appearance of the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars during the PAS 30th Anniversary season. Two-time defending champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona, the current point leader, captured the season opener on February 14. Three weeks ago, Oxnard’s Ricky Lewis scored his third consecutive series victory in a wild 30-lap main event on the famous Southern California clay oval.

Heading into Saturday’s race, Johnson holds a commanding 44-point lead as he chases a third straight title. Corona’s “Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams sits second, followed by last season’s Rookie of the Year, Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona, in third. Lewis is fourth, with San Diego’s A.J. Bender in fifth. Just seven points separate second-place Williams and fifth-place Bender.

Returning to challenge the USAC/CRA regulars after missing the last race is Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm of Yucaipa. Malcolm sat out while awaiting a new chassis and fresh engine. The new father began his racing career approximately 15 years ago as a 14-year-old Street Stock driver.

On the PASSCAR side, the Street Stocks and Factory Stocks make their third appearances of the 2026 season. Yorba Linda’s Chad Mahony, winner of the last Street Stock main, holds a slim three-point lead over Rancho Palos Verdes driver George Leventis and Riverside’s Morgan Rowlan, who are tied for second. Fontana’s Justin Dunn, who dominated the season opener but missed the last race, sits fourth.

In the Factory Stocks, Ramona’s Andrew Schmitz leads a tight championship battle over past champions Kris Carnish of Menifee and Canyon Lake’s David Stites. Schmitz has a slender one-point edge over Carnish and a four-point advantage over Stites, who flipped in the last race. Cameron Broe of Ramona and James Keller of Crestline round out the top five, just six and seven points back, respectively. Winchester’s Austyn Jaramillo and Robby Norris of San Diego won the first two Factory Stock mains of 2026.

Saturday will also see the PASSCAR Super Stocks make their second appearance of the year at the Riverside County Speed plant. Leventis, the son of two-time track Street Stock champion Chris Leventis, won the season opener three weeks ago over past track champions Blaine Whitson of Temecula and Victorville’s Rick Arringdale.

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Two-time track champion Rick Arringdale finished second in the Super Stocks on March 21st. Kenny Lonngren photo.

At intermission, there is a kids’ dance contest with prizes, along with a T-shirt launch into the stands.

In case of inclement weather, call 951-940-0134 or visit perrisautospeedway.com, as well as the track’s Facebook and Instagram pages, for updates.

Ticket prices for Saturday’s show are $30.00 for adults and $25.00 for seniors (65+). Students ages 13–17 with ID are $15.00. Kids ages 6–12 are $10.00, and children 5 and under are free. Active military with ID are admitted for $5.00. Parking at the fairgrounds is $20.00 (parking fee is payable by card only).

Advance tickets for all races are available at tix.com. For fans who do not want to purchase advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket windows on race night.

Perris Auto Speedway 30th Diamond Anniversary 2026 Event Schedule

April 11th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORYSTOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

April 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

May 16th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

May 23rd 73rd Running of the “SALUTE TO INDY” AS HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET STOCKS AND WRA VINTAGE CARS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05 Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 6th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 20th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 27th “FIREWORKS SPECTACULARY AND SKY CONCERT”

NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 11th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 18th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted and Winged A-Class Micro Sprints (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 15th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 22nd NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 29th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted, Winged A-Class Micro Sprints and Co-Sanctioned California Lightning Sprints – SoCal Lightning Sprints

Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 12th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 19th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET STOCKS AND WRA VINTAGE CARS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 26th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 3rd HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 24th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

November 7th A HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05 Advance tickets available at tix.com

November 14th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

Note; Schedule subject to change.

For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2025 marketing partners.

Bens Lock and Safe – https://benslockandsafe.com/

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chick-Fil-A Perris – Hwy 215 & Nuevo Road Location | Chick-fil-A

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Martin Family HVAC – https://www.martinfamilyhvac.com/

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Perris Valley Auto Center – https://www.perrisvalleyautocenter.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Prestige Truck Sales – https://www.prestigetrucksales.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Sukut Construction – https://www.sukut.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Weathertight Roofing – https://weathertightroofing.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

For information on 2026 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

The PAS has a segment on Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show every Sunday afternoon. The show airs from 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST and The PAS segment comes on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at kcbq.com or 1170 AM on the radio if they are in the San Diego area. Replays are available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.