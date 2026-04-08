Tickets on Sale for All Eight World of Outlaws Race Nights at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (April 7, 2026) – Single-day and multiple-day tickets are on sale for all of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races at Huset’s Speedway this season.

The track hosts eight nights featuring ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ – the second most of any track across the country.

It begins on May 24 with the $20,000-to-win Stars & Stripes Salute.

Less than a month later, the Outlaws return for one of the biggest weeks in sprint car racing – the 5 th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals. The four-day spectacle opens with the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle June 17-18 followed by the $300,000-to-win event finale June 19-20 – showcasing a World of Outlaws record payout for a race winner.

The Huset’s Speedway season concludes Sept. 4-6 with the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout, which pays $25,000 to win the finale. The nightly presenting sponsors are D & I Railroad (Sept. 4), Ace Ready Mix (Sept. 5) and Myrl & Roy’s Paving (Sept. 6).

Tickets as well as camping spots can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The Huset’s Speedway season opener is May 10 for the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

May 10 for the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .