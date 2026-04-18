Thomas serves notice with Attica 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cale Thomas has served notice to the 410 sprint car teams in the region. He and the Rudzik Excavating team are going to be a force to be reckoned with in 2026. The Fairland, Indiana driver drove to his seventh career feature win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, April 17 on Baumann Auto Group/7L Construction/Venture Visionary Partners Night.

Thomas, who started third in the 30 lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature, took the lead from Brandon Spithaler on lap six and despite a couple of cautions pulled away for the victory to kick off the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group season. Following Thomas to the checkers was 11th starter Parker Price Miller, Bryce Lucius, Darin Naida and Jordan Ryan.

Friday’s win comes on the heels of Thomas and the Rudzik team winning the All Star Circuit of Champions owners title in 2025 and puts them on the radar to challenge for driver and team title in 2026.

“It was tricky tonight. Usually when you take the lead here you kind of know what’s going on. I took the lead and I was like what should I do. The top seemed like it could be good if someone was good. I could go anywhere but I felt like the line I was running the whole race was good. It’s so tough to win these races and this race was like an All Star race. Huge competition from AFCS and it was cool to see so many All Star teams here just trying to get better,” said Thomas beside his Rudzik Excavating, AL Drivelines, Centerline Boring, Smith Titanium backed #49x.

Mike Vandermark Jr. from Cedar Springs, Michigan is liking Ohio racing. Vandermark, who won April 3 at Moler Raceway Park in southern Ohio, added his first career Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model win at Attica Raceway Park Friday. Vandermark took the lead from the drop of the green and survived a caution with just one lap to go to get the win over Todd Brennan, Devin Shiels, Colin Shipley and Kyle Moore.

” We usually suck here. I can’t believe it,” said Vandermark beside his Performance Motorsports, Performance Engineering Racing Engines, North American Diesel Parts, Outlaw Racing Supply backed #41.

After an initial caution on the start, the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature went non-stop with Lindsey, Ohio’s Steve Rando dominating for his seventh career Attica win to kick off the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series season. Defending Attica 305 sprint champion Seth Schneider, Logan Mongeau, John Ivy and JJ Henes rounded out the top five.

“I started out front and tried to maintain. I got through traffic pretty good. The car was damn good,” said Rando beside his Bill Tool & Machine, Davis Fabricators, Wolf Pack Tree Service, Attitudes Hair Salon, Triple L. Logistics, Pub 400, Gressman Powersports backed #19R.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 24 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and UMP late models in action.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About the Baumann Auto Group – www.baumannautogroup.com

In an era of continuous change, the Baumann Auto Group is celebrating nearly 70 years of successfully serving the community. Buck Baumann is proud to continue his father Al’s vision with the same tradition of trust and family atmosphere in the seven dealerships that are in Fremont, Tiffin, Port Clinton, Oregon, Norwalk and Genoa. Baumann Won’t Be Beat is more than a slogan, they don’t compromise honesty and ethics, they proudly employ high quality people and we care about their loyal customers. The Baumann Auto Group has an exceptional sales and service team. So not only can you purchase your new vehicle from Baumann’s, but they will keep it running smoothly with continued service maintenance. If you should have an unfortunate accident, Baumann’s body shop is a well-known “direct repair” facility for numerous insurance companies, performing collision repairs on all makes and models.

About 7L Construction – https://7lconstruction.com

When residents, businesses, and municipalities throughout North-Central Ohio need quality, trustworthy asphalt paving, excavation work, stone hauling, site work, and much more, they can turn to 7L Construction in Bellevue, Ohio. The qualified team at 7L Construction is capable of serving the Ohio Department of Transportation or any city, municipal, residential, or commercial client on any project. No job is too big for 7L Construction, and we always give free estimates.

About Venture Visionary Partners (http://venturevp.com)

Venture Visionary Partners is a registered independent wealth management firm, advising affluent families and individuals, including business owners and entrepreneurs, to help them be strategically smarter with their wealth. Based in Sylvania, Ohio, Venture is a team of experienced wealth managers, investment advisors and other financial specialists who design and implement customized plans to address their clients’ current needs as well as their legacy goals.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 17, 2026

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[11]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 4. 11N-Darin Naida[8]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry[12]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[1]; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[19]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 11. 3J-Trey Jacobs[20]; 12. 1-Nate Dussel[17]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[21]; 14. 15C-Chris Andrews[16]; 15. 98-Ricky Peterson[14]; 16. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[13]; 17. 13-Van Gurley Jr[18]; 18. 45-Keith Sheffer[2]; 19. 101-Kalib Henry[9]; 20. 70-Henry Malcuit[10]; 21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[22]; 22. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 4. 3-DJ Foos[5]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault[8]; 6. 10BR-Jason Blonde[9]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[3]; 8. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[10]; 10. 12-Tyler Capodice[11]; 11. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Van Gurley Jr[2]; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 4. 5*-DJ Christie[3]; 5. 3X-John Jerich[7]; 6. 16-Gage Garcia[9]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[4]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[5]; 9. 2X-Gage Etgen[8]; 10. (DNS) 75-Jerry Dahms

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 4. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[7]; 7. 3-DJ Foos[8]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 9. 10BR-Jason Blonde[9]; 10. 12-Tyler Capodice[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brandon Spithaler[2]; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]; 6. 5*-DJ Christie[6]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[9]; 8. 3X-John Jerich[7]; 9. 16-Gage Garcia[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]; 3. 10RR-Brad Lamberson[1]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 8. 14-Zane DeVault[8]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 2. 45-Keith Sheffer[1]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[4]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[5]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen[8]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.147[8]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.358[7]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry, 13.456[5]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.461[10]; 5. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.486[6]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.623[4]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.663[9]; 8. 3-DJ Foos, 13.792[1]; 9. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.424[3]; 10. 12-Tyler Capodice, 16.178[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.942[7]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 13.172[6]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.370[8]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.501[4]; 5. 16-Gage Garcia, 13.595[5]; 6. 5*-DJ Christie, 13.663[9]; 7. 3X-John Jerich, 13.664[1]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.691[2]; 9. X-Mike Keegan, 14.136[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas, 13.169[8]; 2. 19-TJ Michael, 13.225[4]; 3. 70-Henry Malcuit, 13.269[2]; 4. 10RR-Brad Lamberson, 13.323[9]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.331[6]; 6. 44-Aiden Price, 13.349[5]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.385[1]; 8. 14-Zane DeVault, 13.488[7]; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.800[3]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 11N-Darin Naida, 13.099[4]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.122[3]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.310[6]; 4. 45-Keith Sheffer, 13.547[7]; 5. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.558[9]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.668[1]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.933[5]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.976[8]; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 59.999[2]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[9]; 5. 36J-JJ Henes[3]; 6. 8-Bryan Sebetto[7]; 7. 6-Dustin Dinan[18]; 8. 4M-Blayne Keckler[10]; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[17]; 10. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[12]; 11. 26-Jamie Miller[15]; 12. 13S-Drew Siferd[14]; 13. 2-Brenden Torok[8]; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19]; 15. 09-Daniel Hoffman[11]; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[20]; 17. 0-Bradley Bateson[13]; 18. 11-Brayden Harrison[4]; 19. 319-Steve Watts[6]; 20. 78-Austin Black[21]; 21. 39M-Madden Merrill[22]; 22. 39T-Trevor St Clair[16]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 2. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[11]; 5. 78-Austin Black[10]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[6]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer[15]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[13]; 9. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 10. 55-Brice Sleek[4]; 11. 98-David Hoppes[8]; 12. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]; 13. 18SR-Brian Razum[2]; 14. (DNS) 8K-Zach Kramer; 15. (DNS) 1S-James Saam; 16. (DNS) 37-Keith Whaley

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[6]; 8. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 11-Brayden Harrison[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]; 5. 18SR-Brian Razum[3]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 7. 78-Austin Black[6]; 8. (DNS) 8K-Zach Kramer

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36J-JJ Henes[2]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[5]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 6. 6-Dustin Dinan[7]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 8. 13M-Kael Mowrer[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]; 3. 319-Steve Watts[3]; 4. 39T-Trevor St Clair[5]; 5. 55-Brice Sleek[2]; 6. 98-David Hoppes[6]; 7. (DNS) 37-Keith Whaley; 8. (DNS) 1S-James Saam

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.836[5]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.946[8]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 14.096[2]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 14.170[7]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.389[4]; 6. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.506[1]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.605[3]; 8. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.683[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.974[1]; 2. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.998[8]; 3. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.000[5]; 4. 49I-John Ivy, 14.082[4]; 5. 39M-Madden Merrill, 14.145[6]; 6. 78-Austin Black, 14.295[2]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.316[7]; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.427[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.814[8]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.946[4]; 3. 36J-JJ Henes, 13.976[2]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.979[7]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.990[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.033[1]; 7. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.056[3]; 8. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.377[6]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.720[7]; 2. 319-Steve Watts, 13.851[5]; 3. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.282[3]; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.316[8]; 5. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.404[6]; 6. 98-David Hoppes, 14.534[4]; 7. 37-Keith Whaley, 59.999[1]; 8. 1S-James Saam, 59.999[2]

Dirt Super Late Models- Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 41-Mike Vandermark Jr[2]; 2. 20-Todd Brennan[4]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[7]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[3]; 5. 1*-Kyle Moore[8]; 6. 555-Brock Pinkerous[17]; 7. 91-Rusty Schlenk[10]; 8. 15B-Mike Bores[9]; 9. 14-JR Gentry[5]; 10. 27S-Eric Spangler[12]; 11. 17-Tyler Evans[19]; 12. 51B-Brayden Shiels[16]; 13. 5M-Ryan Markham[18]; 14. 98-Tim Sabo[15]; 15. 53X-Dylan Jessen[14]; 16. 22-Dominic DeNero[20]; 17. 28-Kent Brewer[11]; 18. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[13]; 19. 50-Ryan Missler[1]; 20. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 555-Brock Pinkerous[2]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 3. 17-Tyler Evans[10]; 4. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]; 5. 96F-Justin Chance[11]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[1]; 7. 65-Kyle Eckhart[9]; 8. 13-Matt Ringger[6]; 9. 10-Brett Jacques[4]; 10. (DNS) 29-Nate Potts; 11. (DNS) 0-Cameron Tusing; 12. (DNS) B5-Karl Spoores

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[3]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[2]; 4. 32-Scott Boyd Jr[4]; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[5]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero[6]; 7. 65-Kyle Eckhart[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[2]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[5]; 4. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 5. 555-Brock Pinkerous[1]; 6. 13-Matt Ringger[7]; 7. 17-Tyler Evans[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 2. 41-Mike Vandermark Jr[2]; 3. 20-Todd Brennan[1]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo[4]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[5]; 6. 29-Nate Potts[6]; 7. 96F-Justin Chance[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley[3]; 2. 14-JR Gentry[1]; 3. 27S-Eric Spangler[2]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[4]; 5. 10-Brett Jacques[7]; 6. 0-Cameron Tusing[5]; 7. (DNS) B5-Karl Spoores

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 14.608[6]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 14.920[3]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores, 15.125[5]; 4. 32-Scott Boyd Jr, 15.661[7]; 5. 11-Austin Gibson, 15.675[4]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.749[2]; 7. 65-Kyle Eckhart, 16.506[1]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 555-Brock Pinkerous, 14.477[4]; 2. 50-Ryan Missler, 14.550[1]; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.595[7]; 4. 17-Tyler Evans, 15.153[3]; 5. 28-Kent Brewer, 15.500[5]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 15.846[6]; 7. 13-Matt Ringger, 17.799[2]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 20-Todd Brennan, 14.494[3]; 2. 41-Mike Vandermark Jr, 14.614[5]; 3. 51-Devin Shiels, 15.146[6]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo, 15.319[2]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham, 15.368[4]; 6. 29-Nate Potts, 15.682[1]; 7. 96F-Justin Chance, 16.814[7]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 14-JR Gentry, 14.987[6]; 2. 27S-Eric Spangler, 15.031[3]; 3. 46-Colin Shipley, 15.121[5]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 15.254[1]; 5. 0-Cameron Tusing, 15.678[2]; 6. B5-Karl Spoores, 23.027[4]; 7. 10-Brett Jacques, 59.999[7]