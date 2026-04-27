410s Tune Up For Outlaws Friday At Grove With 358 Sprints

By Sean Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first World of Outlaws Tune Up race of the season for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway will be the next event to take place, coming up this Friday night, May 1 at 7:30 pm.

Also on the program will be the HJ Towing, Recovery and Salvage 358 sprints for their third show of the season.

Presented by Shiloh Paving and Excavating, Friday’s tune up is in preparation for the first invasion of the season by the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove slated for Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9 when the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will be staged.

The tune up will include time trials, heats, a B Main and a dash.

The driver who sets fast time in time trials will received $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier of the night.

The winner of the 25-lap main event will receive $6,000.

The 358 sprints will compete in a 20-lap feature event.

The race for the 410 sprints will be the second race of the season in the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series and it will be another in the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series in the area.

Offering commercial, industrial, and residential services, event sponsor Shiloh Paving and Excavating has been serving York and surrounding areas since 1957.

Shiloh not only offers paving services but also offers site preparation, storm water and snow removal services and can be found at www.shilohpaving.com.

So far this season at Williams Grove Speedway, 410 sprint wins have gone to Lance Dewease, Steven Snyder Jr., Justin Peck and Troy Wagaman Jr. while 358 sprint mains have gone to Chase Gutshall and Derek Locke.

Adult general admission for May 1 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.