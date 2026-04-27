Attica Raceway Park’s 38th Brad Doty Classic welcomes Callies Performance Products as title sponsor of evening’s World of Outlaws C-Main

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (April 27, 2026) – The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals, now paying an all-time high $20,000-to-win in 2026, is sure to welcome many of the region’s, as well as nation’s, finest open wheel aces, all battling the Greatest Show On Dirt for one of the most storied prizes in sprint car racing. And with a massive turnout comes a massive program, complete with qualifying time trials, heat races, dash, and its own version of “alphabet soup” featuring a C-Main, B-Main, and ultimately, a 40-lap A-Main.

With that being said, Callies Performance Products, a leading manufacturer of high performance crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores since its inception in 1989, has returned to the Brad Doty Classic in 2026 as the official title sponsor of the evening’s C-Main.

“All of us at Attica Raceway Park are so thankful to have Callies Performance Products back with us again this year,” Brad Doty said. ” They have been a great partner for many years, so for them to continue means so much to all of us with the Brad Doty Classic and Attica Raceway Park. In return, we will do our best to promote Callies Performance Products at the highest level.”

Like seasons prior, the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue with the legendary Kings Royal at the world-famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Carson Macedo, who finished third in the 2025 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings, is the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling fellow California native, Buddy Kofoid, as well as a Hard Charging Donny Schatz – a ten-time World of Outlaws champion.

Like 2025, the Brad Doty Classic winner will be awarded the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT CALLIES PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS:

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. We take pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshafts on the market today.

At the heart of Callies commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies customers through our expert sales staff. Information shared between Sales, Engineering, and Manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers.

Callies crankshafts are produced in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Recent investments in the latest software and machinery upgrades, have enabled Callies to become much more efficient at crankshaft production. These technologies reduce the time involved in bringing design changes to production through the use of 3D modeling and computer aided tool path creation. Our engineering staff members regularly attend available training courses, so they can be up to speed with the latest versions of the software utilized at Callies.

With efficiency being a very important ingredient in timely delivery, Callies is constantly monitoring the workflow through our facility. Weekly meetings are held in an effort to bring shop floor employees and management together to discuss ideas to make production more efficient. Our goal is to make sure you have your crankshaft when you need it.

ADDITIONAL CALLIES PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS MEDIA:

Online home: www.callies.com

X: https://twitter.com/CalliesPerforma

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CalliesPerformance/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callies_performance/

ABOUT OHIO LOGISTICS:

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

ABOUT dac® VITAMINS AND MINERALS:

Since 1983 Direct Action Co., Inc. (a.k.a. dac® Vitamins and Minerals) has offered superior, innovative equine and livestock supplements. dac® is a founding member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and was one of the first companies to earn the coveted NASC Quality Seal.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 38th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 14, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

ADDITIONAL BRAD DOTY CLASSIC MEDIA:

X: www.twitter.com/braddoty18

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/braddoty18

Facebook: www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark

X: www.twitter.com/atticaracewyprk

Instagram: www.instagram.com/attica_raceway_park

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)

2025 – Carson Macedo