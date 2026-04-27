Oswego Speedway Unveils $25,000 Novelis Supermodified Point Fund, Highlights $40,000 Jim Shampine Purse for 75th Anniversary Season

Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 27, 2026) – Oswego Speedway officials have announced a significant increase to the 2026 Novelis Supermodified point fund, with a total of $25,000 to be paid among the top 12 drivers in championship standings, further strengthening what is already regarded as the richest weekly Supermodified program in the country.

The expanded point fund awards $7,000 to the track champion, with payouts now extending through 12th position, and combines with the Oswego Super Challenge point fund to bring total available championship fund money to $50,000 for Novelis Supermodified competitors in 2026.

In addition to championship incentives, weekly competitors will race for a $25,000 weekly feature purse throughout the season – the highest weekly purse for any short track division in the nation – while commitment teams will receive a guaranteed $900 to start each regular event. Speedway officials have also waived weekly pit stall fees for teams signing the 2026 commitment program by May 1.

“This is a major statement about Oswego Speedway’s commitment to our Supermodified teams,” said Race Director, Chuck Handley. “When you look at the point fund, the weekly purse, the commitment money, and the marquee events on this schedule, it shows the value we place on the teams who support the Speedway week in and week out. We want competitors to know we are committed to rewarding that support and providing the strongest program possible.”

The season opens with back-to-back marquee events as part of the Oswego Super Challenge, beginning Saturday, May 30 with the 50-lap season opener featuring the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds competing for $6,000 to win.

One week later, on Saturday, June 6, the Novelis Supermodifieds open their season for the 61-lap Jim Shampine Memorial – Oswego Super Challenge Race No. 2 – paying $5,000 to win and boasting a $40,000 total purse with a minimum of $1,100 to start. The event will also feature the special “1 Lap for Linda” tribute honoring former Oswego Speedway General Manager Linda Holdeman, while recognizing the legacy of Richie Evans and the significance of the No. 61.

Additional Oswego Super Challenge events include the second ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified appearance during 75th Anniversary Weekend on August 8, the 39th annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified paying $10,000 to win on August 15, and the historic 70th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on September 6.

With $12,000 available in combined winner’s shares between Oswego’s regular season point fund and Oswego Super Challenge championship fund, enhanced weekly purses, and marquee event payouts throughout the year, the 2026 season offers significant opportunities for Novelis Supermodified teams.

“We believe this is one of the strongest overall programs we have ever offered,” Handley added. “From weekly racing to the Classic, there is much improved value for teams that commit to racing Oswego on a regular basis in 2026.”

Teams may sign commitment agreements through May 29, with pit stall selections available based on remaining openings after the May 1 deadline. Teams without a commitment agreement will be assigned the first available open pit stall.

Oswego Speedway’s 75th Anniversary Season opens Saturday, May 30, featuring the 33-lap, $1,333-to-win Pathfinder Bank SBS Ray Hedger Memorial presented by Salmon River Maple Products and Maplewood Bar & Grill, the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature, and the 50-lap, $6,000-to-win Oswego Super Challenge opener for the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OswegoSpeedway.com and click the ‘Buy Tickets’ tab, or follow Oswego Speedway on social media.

2026 JIM SHAMPINE MEMORIAL PURSE – SATURDAY, JUNE 6:

1 – $5,000

2 – $3,500

3 – $3,000

4 – $2,500

5 – $2,200

6 – $1,800

7 – $1,600

8 – $1,500

9 – $1,400

10 – $1,200

11 – $1,200

12 – $1,200

13 – $1,200

14 – $1,200

15 – $1,200

16 – $1,200

17 – $1,200

18 – $1,200

19 – $1,200

20 – $1,100

21 – $1,100

22 – $1,100

23 – $1,100

24 – $1,100

Total: $40,000

2026 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY POINT FUND – NOVELIS SUPERMODIFIEDS:

1 – $7,000

2 – $4,200

3 – $3,200

4 – $2,600

5 – $2,100

6 – $1,300

7 – $1,100

8 – $900

9 – $800

10 – $600

11 – $600

12 – $600

Total: $25,000