Dominic Scelzi Captures Season-Opening Victory for First Time in Career

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TULARE, Calif. (April 28, 2026) – Dominic Scelzi is off to the best start of his racing career through the first three races of the season.

Despite being slowed by a handful of rainouts, Scelzi has made the most of his trio of starts by producing a win and three total top fives.

“I’m thrilled right now,” he said. “We’ve had great speed to start and have improved every night. Starting off the year with a win was great, but to go 10th to fourth in our first 410 night and then to run second the next time out was confidence building.”

The season got underway on March 20 at Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., where Scelzi qualified third quickest before he won both a heat race and the main event. It marked the first time in his career that he earned a season-opening victory.

“We led all 30 laps,” he said. “We kind of went uncontested, which was great. At the end of the race we caught lapped cars at an inopportune time, but I was able to make the right decisions. We had the fastest lap of the race and fastest average so I felt we were really efficient.”

Scelzi followed the triumphant performance by charging from 10th to fourth place – tied for the third-most cars passed – on March 28 and by garnering a runner-up result on April 18 at Thunderbowl Raceway during a pair of NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series races.

“I think the season-opening win was a fantastic start and a breath of fresh air to get it off our plate,” he said. “Equally impactful as the win was to follow it up with two solid performances. Right now we have a good package. Even though we haven’t gotten to race much, it’s been good to be solid when we have been able to compete.”

Scelzi Motorsports has recorded a top-seven result during all three NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series races this season with Mitchel Moles placing seventh during the season opener.

“Between Todd Ventura and Brent Ventura and everyone at Roth Motorsports, it’s been a family effort this season,” Scelzi said. “While I’m not running for NARC points, a partnership between Scelzi Motorsports and Roth Motorsports will make sure at least one car is at each race and vie for the owner’s championship.”

Scelzi will be in action this weekend during a NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series doubleheader with races on Friday at Watsonville Speedway and Saturday at Santa Maria Speedway in Santa Maria, Calif.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 20 – Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

March 28 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 4 (10).

April 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 4 (4); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 2 (2).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., and Saturday at Santa Maria Speedway in Santa Maria, Calif., with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DominicScelziRacing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

X: http://www.x.com/DominicScelzi

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fuel Delivery Services, Inc.

Based in Stockton, Calif., Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., is a premier bulk transporter of refined petroleum products. For more information, visit http://www.FuelDeliveryServices.net.

“Mike with Fuel Delivery Services is a great guy who wants to see us do well and make it in racing,” Scelzi said. “We really appreciate his support and look forward to the continued success with Fuel Delivery Services.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Bell Helmets, Sander Engineering, Wilwood, Mettec, Tel Tac, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.