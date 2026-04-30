Key Sponsors Power 2026 Oswego Super Challenge; Strong Fields Set for Opening Two Rounds

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 29, 2026) – With anticipation building for the launch of the 2026 Oswego Super Challenge at the Oswego Speedway, promoter John Nicotra is recognizing the sponsors and supporters whose backing has made this year’s five-race championship possible.

Returning as key supporters of the Oswego Super Challenge are Shea Concrete Products, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Tammy Ten Media, Burke’s Do It Best Home Center, Chase Enterprises, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego, all helping to support the series that will award a $25,000 point fund to the top 10 at the end of five events.

“The Challenge would not be possible without Eddie Shea, John Brush, Alan Chase, Mike Doran, and Chuck Handley,” said Nicotra. “This core group has helped make the purse structure possible at each event, while our Pill Draw sponsors continue to support the $25,000 point fund that rewards teams who follow the full series. It takes both groups to make the Oswego Super Challenge work, and we’re grateful for all of them.”

The Oswego Super Challenge combines five marquee events across Oswego Speedway’s 75th Anniversary season, beginning with the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified opener on Saturday, May 30, a 50-lap event paying $6,000 to win as part of Opening Night. Round two follows Saturday, June 6 with the prestigious 61-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, paying $5,000 to win and $1,100 to start.

Round three takes center stage during 75th Anniversary Weekend on Saturday, August 8, when the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds return for a second 50-lap, $6,000-to-win showdown.

Round four is the 39th running of Mr. Novelis Supermodified on Saturday, August 15, featuring a 75-lap main event paying $10,000 to the winner.

The series finale comes Sunday, September 6 with the historic 70th running of the Budweiser International Classic 200, Supermodified racing’s richest event, which also carries an added $5,000 contingency to the top three Oswego Super Challenge participants in the Classic finishing order, provided they have competed in all five Challenge races.

The Pill Draw Sponsorship program once again features a wide range of supporters contributing to the Oswego Super Challenge point fund, including Peaceful Living Home Sales, Caruso Tax & Accounting, C’s Beverage, J&S Paving, Paul’s Big M Supermarket, Oswego Quality Carpet, Vashaw’s Collision, Lighthouse Lanes, D&S Landscaping, Chris Nelson Insurance, Orange Crate Brewing, Lindsey Aggregates, Scotty’s Towing, J&A Mechanical, Gord Hooper in memory of George, Dave and Jimmy, Top Quality Construction, Pat Nelson, Denise Tesoriero in memory of Terry Strong, Frank Clavelli in memory of Amy and Frank Sr., Billy Barlow, RAM Engineering, Gibby’s Irish Pub, Howard’s Hoses, and Michael DeCare.

Interest in the Challenge has been strong as ever, with at least 24 cars expected for both the top wing and tail wing opening two rounds on May 30 and June 6.

Tickets for the May 30 Season Kickoff, June 6 Jim Shampine Memorial, and all 2026 Oswego Speedway regular season events are available now at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab.

For more information on the Oswego Super Challenge and Oswego Speedway’s 75th Anniversary season, visit OswegoSpeedway.com and follow Oswego Speedway on social media.