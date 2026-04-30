Kyle Perry to Pilot John Colloca’s No. 41 in Jim Shampine Memorial at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 29, 2026) – Reigning Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified track champion Kyle Perry will get another opportunity in a Novelis Supermodified this season, as the Fulton native is set to drive the John Colloca Racing No. 41 in the 61-lap, $5,000-to-win Jim Shampine Memorial on Saturday, June 6 at Oswego Speedway.

Perry will fill in for Hall of Famer Russ Wood, who pilots the No. 41 in Oswego’s tail wing events when available.

A proven standout in the 350 Supermodified division, Perry has accumulated five career feature wins, including two during his 2025 championship campaign in the Bellinger-built No. 20. He also enters 2026 as the division’s all-time points leader after recording six podium finishes in eight starts last season.

“The 41 is Russ Wood’s ride for tail wing races at Oswego, and we’ve been running Daniel Connors with the top wing,” said car owner John Colloca. “I’m proud to have them both driving for me, but any time Russ can’t make a race, I’ve called on Kyle to be my driver. There’s no one else I’d rather put in the car if Russell can’t go.”

Perry’s prior seat time in the No. 41, particularly during last season’s Twin 40 program, gave Colloca added confidence heading into the Shampine Memorial.

“He was able to get up to speed pretty well last year and run competitively in the Twin 40s,” Colloca mentioned. “I think he does an exceptional job in everything he drives. Hopefully we don’t have any issues and can get him a good finish in the Shampine race. I have the utmost confidence in him as a driver.”

Perry, who also serves as the head varsity boys basketball coach at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, competes part-time in the DIRTcar Sportsman ranks at tracks including Brewerton, Weedsport, Utica-Rome, and Fulton, where he recorded a runner-up finish last season.

“I’m just really excited to be able to get more laps in a Supermodified,” said Perry. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t thank John Colloca enough. We got going well in testing last year and had a good run in the second Twin 40 before a tire issue. I’m looking forward to learning, getting valuable seat time, and helping John out. The 41 is a really good piece, it is top-notch equipment that I’m fortunate to be able to get laps in.”

The versatile driver has made three prior starts in the Colloca No. 41, including one in 2024 and two during the 2025 Twin 40’s. After a respectable 12th place finish in the opening feature, Perry was running second for several laps before a flat right front tire forced him to head pitside in the second feature.

Perry is expected to pull double duty on June 6, also competing in the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature aboard his familiar No. 20.

The 2026 Jim Shampine Memorial will be contested over 61 laps – symbolizing “1 Lap for Linda” in honor of Linda Holdeman, along with a nod to Richie Evans’ iconic No. 61 – and will pay $5,000 to win and $1,100 to start. The program will also include the 35-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial and a 30-lap Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature.

Oswego Speedway’s 75th Anniversary Season opens Saturday, May 30, featuring the 33-lap, $1,333-to-win Pathfinder Bank SBS Ray Hedger Memorial presented by Salmon River Maple Products and Maplewood Bar & Grill, the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature, and the 50-lap, $6,000-to-win Oswego Super Challenge opener for the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OswegoSpeedway.com and click the “Buy Tickets” tab, or follow Oswego Speedway on social media.