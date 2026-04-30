Larsen shows the way in Texas

Fort Worth,TX (April 30,2026)- Kyle Larson started on the pole and led all 25 laps of the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing feature at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Thursday night. Behind Larsen was Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi and Kerry Madsen.

High Limit Series

Interstate Batteries A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 5. 55-Kerry Madsen[3]; 6. 14-Corey Day[11]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson[10]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall[20]; 9. 17GP-Hank Davis[13]; 10. 24D-Danny Sams III[17]; 11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]; 12. 26-Justin Peck[15]; 13. 5-Brenham Crouch[9]; 14. 13-Tanner Holmes[16]; 15. 9-Daison Pursley[19]; 16. 42-Sye Lynch[18]; 17. 95-Matt Covington[21]; 18. 45X-Rees Moran[14]; 19. 71-Christopher Townsend[25]; 20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[22]; 21. 4-Austin Mundie[24]; 22. 0-Eric Baldaccini[23]; 23. 87X-Logan Seavey[6]; 24. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 25. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

Winters Performance B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[4]; 5. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]; 6. 4-Austin Mundie[9]; 7. 71-Christopher Townsend[7]; 8. 98P-Ryan Padgett[10]; 9. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 10. 2B-John Carney II[8]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 6. 87X-Logan Seavey[5]

TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 3. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 5. 17GP-Hank Davis[6]; 6. 13-Tanner Holmes[5]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[8]; 8. 9R-Chase Randall[7]; 9. 71-Christopher Townsend[9]; 10. 98P-Ryan Padgett[10]

DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 5. 45X-Rees Moran[5]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]; 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]; 8. 88R-Ryder Laplante[9]; 9. 2B-John Carney II[8]

BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 2. 5-Brenham Crouch[3]; 3. 14-Corey Day[1]; 4. 87X-Logan Seavey[4]; 5. 26-Justin Peck[7]; 6. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 7. 9-Daison Pursley[5]; 8. 0-Eric Baldaccini[9]; 9. 4-Austin Mundie[8]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson, 12.855[21]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.902[6]; 3. 87X-Logan Seavey, 12.988[26]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.024[20]; 5. 19-Brent Marks, 13.046[15]; 6. 14-Corey Day, 13.049[8]; 7. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.051[27]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.057[16]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.070[14]; 10. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.094[1]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.094[7]; 12. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.101[19]; 13. 13-Tanner Holmes, 13.132[13]; 14. 45X-Rees Moran, 13.201[24]; 15. 9-Daison Pursley, 13.203[12]; 16. 17GP-Hank Davis, 13.235[10]; 17. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.248[11]; 18. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.279[2]; 19. 9R-Chase Randall, 13.281[18]; 20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.314[4]; 21. 26-Justin Peck, 13.327[3]; 22. 95-Matt Covington, 13.328[25]; 23. 2B-John Carney II, 13.348[9]; 24. 4-Austin Mundie, 13.351[17]; 25. 71-Christopher Townsend, 13.502[23]; 26. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 13.569[28]; 27. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.887[5]; 28. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 55:55.555[22]