STAMPEDING INTO THE LONESTAR STATE

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing returns to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track for the two day Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne. This Thursday, April 30 and Saturday, May 2, High Limit joins NASCAR for the biggest motorsports weekend in Fort Worth!

NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson and recent NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series winner Corey Day will be back in action to take on the High Rollers, including Texans Aaron Reutzel, Brenham Crouch and Chase Randall.

Tanner Thorson currently leads the overall Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing standings by 54 points over Reutzel, and 59 over Gio Scelzi in the Spire Motorsports No. 77.

Pit passes, suite, reserved and general admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online now. Pit parking passes will be available for purchase at the pit trailer on race day. Only fans who pre-purchase tickets are eligible to roll the Durst Dice for a chance at $2,500.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing! Thursday’s event will also air live on The NASCAR Channel. Saturday’s event will also air live on Amazon Prime, Fubo and The Roku Channel.

Know Before You Go to Texas Motor Speedway (all times local unless noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm on Thursday; 5:30pm on Saturday

Suite Guests: If you purchased individual suite tickets in suites 102, 113, 115 or 116 for either night, you must check in at the far-right window of the ticket office to obtain your suite-level wristband and complimentary pit pass. Each guest much check-in in-person to receive the pit pass.

Broadcast Begins: 6pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.

Camping: All camping must be reserved through Texas Motor Speedway. For more information visit their website.

Dirt Track Policies/Fan Information: For a full list of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track policies, including what is and isn’t allowed inside the gates, please click here.