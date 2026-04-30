WMR-BCRA CALIFORNIA SUPER SERIES RACES TO MARYSVILLE RACEWAY THIS SATURDAY

By Sreven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 28, 2026) – The Western Midget Racing / Bay Cities Racing Association California Super Series for Midgets races into Marysville Raceway this Saturday night. The event serves as the second round of the Super Series and the 2026 BCRA, presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy. The race also is the fourth points race for the stock powered WMR Midgets and pays complete points for that series.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars and NorCal Dwarf Cars will also be competing in the exciting night of competition. Hot laps begin at 5pm with racing at 6pm. For further information, go to www.marysvilleraceway.com

Saturday’s event represents the first full Midget race at Marysville since 2017 when Bakersfield’s Cory Elliott prevailed in a 25-lap feature. WMR has competed at Marysville three times with some of its winningest drivers in David Prickett, Blake Bower, and Drake Edwards each visiting victory lane.

Arizona’s Preston Norbury opened the Super Series with a coveted victory on April 18 at Placerville Speedway. Riverside’s Dane Culver and 2025 BCRA champion Caden Sarale of Stockton rounded out the podium. 2025 WMR champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz finished fifth as the top Western Midget Racing entry for their checkered flag.

Isak Johnson won the $100 Hard Charger presented by West Evans Motorsports and BR Motorsports. Quick Change Liquid Energy Time Trials were led by Dane Culver for a $100 award.

For more information, contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625 or visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com WMR can also be found on Facebook. Greg Dennett of BCRA can be reached at (510) 376-3338 or visit www.bcraracing.com

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway – Super Series Winner: Preston Norbury; WMR Winner: Logan Mitchell

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII