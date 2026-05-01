Williams Grove Cancels May 1

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –The expectation for evening rain coupled with cold race time temperatures and already wet grounds have caused Williams Grove Speedway to cancel the Friday, May 1 racing program.

The decision was made at Noon on Friday to allow fans and teams to make alternate plans.

Williams Grove Speedway will host the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup for World of Outlaws and Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up May 8 and 9 at 7:30 pm both nights.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will find the outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint car drivers squaring off in a 25 lap main on Friday with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night when a 30-lap feature is contested.

The winner will score $12,000 on Friday night before Saturday’s finale pays $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights, setting up a $20,000 take for the finale winner.

Named after late track owner Morgan Hughes, the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup is contested each May to establish bragging rights between the outlaws and Williams Grove drivers.

The home of the Morgan Cup champion lays claim to the Morgan Cup trophy itself for the ensuing year, either at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg or at World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

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