Braden Chiaramonte and Max Mittry finish off Nor*Cal Posse Shootout in victory lane

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte started on the front row and dominated the Winged 360 Sprint Car portion of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend on Saturday, claiming the $8,000 top prize at Placerville Speedway.

On the Ultimate Sprint Car Series side of things, it was Max Mittry going back-to-back for Chase Johnson Racing. In doing so, he brought home the $1,000 double duty bonus courtesy of Quick Change Liquid Energy Drink and Vertullo Racing 83V.

The 30-lap Winged 360 Sprint Car finale at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Building Materials saw Braden Chiaramonte outduel pole sitter Justyn Cox on the start to grab the lead.

The top side was certainly the place to be and Chiaramonte ran it to perfection each lap.

Not even a late restart could stop the past SCCT Rookie of the Year, as he drove away to claim his first career Placerville Speedway Sprint Car triumph. The 19-year-old also set a new Non-Winged Sprint Car track record earlier in the program.

That late restart did see Fremont’s Shane Golobic sneak by Cox to grab the runner up spot. The three-time Trophy Cup champion had set the ADCO Driveline Fast Time earlier in the evening and then capped it with a solid second place effort in the feature.

After finishing runner up on opening night Cox returned on Saturday and put together another strong night of competition while rounding out the podium. The 2023 SCCT titlist won his heat race, the dash and ran second for a majority of the main event.

Friday winner Dylan Bloomfield came home fourth, followed by current Placerville Speedway point leader Andy Forsberg in fifth. The remainder of the top 10 was filled out by Tanner Carrick, 17th starting Tony Gomes, Nick Parker, Shane Hopkins and Max Mittry.

The Ultimate Sprint Car Series main event showcased a thrilling first 12 laps, with multiple drivers battling it out at the front of the field. Things came to a halt though when contact between second running David Gasper and third place Cole Wakim caused a pileup in turns one and two.

Max Mittry had started on the pole and led those initial 12 circuits. When going back green he had his way with things for much of the remaining distance. Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick stayed close on one late restart, but there was nothing to stop the fast-moving Mittry.

The SCCT Speedweek champion from last year pulled away and crossed under the Ed Entz checkered flag to sweep the weekend with USCS aboard the CJR No. 24 mount. Carrick crossed the stripe in second, followed by 17th starter Nate Schank, who had an exciting run through the field after winning the B-main.

Reigning USCS champ Jacob Tuttle and Josh Young completed the top five. Filling out the top 10 were Bradley Terrell, Ryan Timmons, 18th starting Brent Steck, Jake Morgan and Bob Newberry.

Another solid field of 28 cars was on hand with the USCS Non-Wingers. Braden Chiaramonte began the night by setting a new track record, clocking an 11.325 around the quarter mile.

Placerville Speedway returns to action this coming Saturday May 9th during Mother’s Day Madness presented by RJM Builders.

All four of the track regulars will be in competition including the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by Berco Building Materials Finale

May 2, 2026

Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

A Main 30 Laps

1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 4. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[7]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]; 6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 7. 75-Tony Gomes[17]; 8. 15AZ-Nick Parker[12]; 9. 21-Shane Hopkins[11]; 10. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 11. 7-Seth Standley[10]; 12. 15-Michael Sellers[9]; 13. 29-Cole Croft[13]; 14. 20-Justin Bradway[15]; 15. 3G-Brent Sexton[21]; 16. 25-Cody Johnson[14]; 17. 1W-Trey Walters[19]; 18. 7H-Jake Haulot[6]; 19. 28K-Bryant Bell[18]; 20. 56-Taylor Hall[20]; 21. 31-Kyle Beilman[16]; 22. 9L-Luke Hayes[22]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 6. 7H-Jake Haulot[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 4. 7-Seth Standley[5]; 5. 29-Cole Croft[3]; 6. 31-Kyle Beilman[6]; 7. 1W-Trey Walters[7]; 8. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry[4]; 3. 15-Michael Sellers[1]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 5. 25-Cody Johnson[7]; 6. 75-Tony Gomes[3]; 7. 56-Taylor Hall[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 7H-Jake Haulot[2]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 3. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 4. 15AZ-Nick Parker[3]; 5. 20-Justin Bradway[5]; 6. 28K-Bryant Bell[6]; 7. 3G-Brent Sexton[7]

Qualifying

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 10.293[16]; 2. 2XM-Max Mittry, 10.294[14]; 3. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 10.295[15]; 4. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.357[10]; 5. 15-Michael Sellers, 10.360[5]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 10.376[19]; 7. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.378[13]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox, 10.396[2]; 9. 7H-Jake Haulot, 10.462[8]; 10. 29-Cole Croft, 10.525[9]; 11. 75-Tony Gomes, 10.527[6]; 12. 15AZ-Nick Parker, 10.582[11]; 13. 7-Seth Standley, 10.586[3]; 14. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.662[21]; 15. 20-Justin Bradway, 10.688[12]; 16. 31-Kyle Beilman, 10.714[17]; 17. 56-Taylor Hall, 10.850[20]; 18. 28K-Bryant Bell, 10.861[4]; 19. 1W-Trey Walters, 10.881[18]; 20. 25-Cody Johnson, 11.096[22]; 21. 3G-Brent Sexton, 11.164[1]; 22. (DNS) 9L-Luke Hayes

USCS:

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 24-Max Mittry[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 3. 1-Nate Schank[17]; 4. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[11]; 5. 17J-Josh Young[10]; 6. 8-Bradley Terrell[12]; 7. 29T-Ryan Timmons[13]; 8. 2STX-Brent Steck[18]; 9. 51M-Jake Morgan[14]; 10. 36-Bob Newberry[6]; 11. 12-Adam Christian[9]; 12. 58-Mark Henry[21]; 13. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[15]; 14. 73-Cole Wakim[2]; 15. 91-Cooper Marchant[19]; 16. 67X-Alex Peck[22]; 17. 38-Austin Cato[16]; 18. 3F-Blake Bower[8]; 19. 09-Connor Wakim[7]; 20. 28K-Kaden Ramos[20]; 21. 18G-David Gasper[3]; 22. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 1-Nate Schank[1]; 2. 2STX-Brent Steck[2]; 3. 91-Cooper Marchant[4]; 4. 28K-Kaden Ramos[3]; 5. 58-Mark Henry[6]; 6. 67X-Alex Peck[7]; 7. 29C-Camie Bell[12]; 8. 51-Gary Paulson[11]; 9. 18-Josh Gillis[5]; 10. 63D-Jon DeWees[10]; 11. 26R-Ryan Owens[13]; 12. 72-Jeff Shelton[8]; 13. 44-Shane Sexton[9]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 12-Adam Christian[4]; 3. 8-Bradley Terrell[3]; 4. 73-Cole Wakim[5]; 5. 51-Gary Paulson[6]; 6. 29C-Camie Bell[7]; 7. 18-Josh Gillis[1]; 8. 26R-Ryan Owens[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:01.000

1. 36-Bob Newberry[1]; 2. 17J-Josh Young[2]; 3. 29T-Ryan Timmons[3]; 4. 3F-Blake Bower[5]; 5. 2STX-Brent Steck[4]; 6. 58-Mark Henry[6]; 7. 63D-Jon DeWees[7]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 09-Connor Wakim[2]; 2. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[3]; 3. 18G-David Gasper[5]; 4. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[1]; 5. 91-Cooper Marchant[4]; 6. 67X-Alex Peck[6]; 7. 44-Shane Sexton[7]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 24-Max Mittry[2]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 3. 51M-Jake Morgan[4]; 4. 38-Austin Cato[6]; 5. 1-Nate Schank[3]; 6. 28K-Kaden Ramos[1]; 7. 72-Jeff Shelton[7]

Qualifying 1

1. 73-Cole Wakim, 11.505[8]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.727[1]; 3. 8-Bradley Terrell, 11.892[7]; 4. 12-Adam Christian, 11.984[2]; 5. 18-Josh Gillis, 12.361[5]; 6. 51-Gary Paulson, 12.711[6]; 7. 29C-Camie Bell, 12.931[3]; 8. 26R-Ryan Owens, 12.939[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 3F-Blake Bower, 11.623[5]; 2. 17J-Josh Young, 11.782[1]; 3. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 11.806[6]; 4. 2STX-Brent Steck, 11.895[7]; 5. 36-Bob Newberry, 12.103[4]; 6. 58-Mark Henry, 12.380[3]; 7. 63D-Jon DeWees, 12.611[2]

Qualifying 3

1. 18G-David Gasper, 11.616[5]; 2. 09-Connor Wakim, 11.786[6]; 3. 87P-Jacob Tuttle, 11.813[2]; 4. 91-Cooper Marchant, 12.196[7]; 5. 33-Heath Holdsclaw, 12.345[3]; 6. 67X-Alex Peck, 12.505[1]; 7. 44-Shane Sexton, 12.561[4]

Qualifying 4

1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 11.325[2]; 2. 24-Max Mittry, 11.623[1]; 3. 1-Nate Schank, 11.626[5]; 4. 51M-Jake Morgan, 11.910[7]; 5. 28K-Kaden Ramos, 12.058[6]; 6. 38-Austin Cato, 12.230[4]; 7. 72-Jeff Shelton, 12.545[3]