SARALE AND MITCHELL TOP BCRA-WMR SUPER SERIES ACTION AT MARYSVILLE

By Steven Blakesley

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 3, 2026) – 2025 Bay Cities Racing Association champion Caden Sarale of Stockton returned to winning ways by claiming the 30-lap feature at Marysville Raceway on Saturday for the California Super Series, presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy. Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell finished a Super Series career-best in second, leading the Western Midget Racing entries to be credited with the win in that race within a race.

Sarale topped time trials and the first heat race presented by Schoenfeld Headers. Auburn’s Cody Gray, winner of the first two WMR features of 2026, won the second heat race presented by Amerikote.

Sarale made quick work of his sixth starting position and controlled the race by the fourth lap. North Dakota’s Myles Tomlinson and Mitchell battled for second with Mitchell taking the position down the backstretch with four laps to go. Delano’s Terry Nichols passed Tomlinson as well at the checkered flag. Tomlinson settled for fourth followed by rookie Nick Leonard, Jr. in fifth.

Nichols won the $100 Hard Charger presented by West Evans Motorsports and BR Motorsports. Quick Change Liquid Energy Time Trials were led by Sarale for a $100 award.

The WMR / BCRA California Super Series continues on May 16th at Merced Speedway. For more information, visit www.BCRARacing.com www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow each series on social media.

RESULTS: Marysville Raceway May 2, 2026

A Feature: 1. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]**; 3. 1P-Terry Nichols[10]**; 4. 22G-Myles Tomlinson[1]; 5. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[2]**; 6. 20J-Dale Johnston[4]; 7. 21R-Brady Ransom[12]; 8. 25JR-Nathan Moore[9]**; 9. 18-Floyd Alvis[13]; 10. (DNF) 4R-Isak Johnson[7]**; 11. (DNF) 35-Justin Johnson[8]**; 12. (DNF) 7-Dalton Wright[14]**; 13. (DNF) 68-Marvin Mitchell[15]**; 14. (DNF) 11-Cody Gray[5]**; 15. (DNF) 35S-Matthew Kaiser[11]**

Heat 1: 1. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 2. 35S-Matthew Kaiser[1]; 3. 4R-Isak Johnson[3]; 4. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[4]; 5. 20J-Dale Johnston[5]; 6. 25JR-Nathan Moore[2]; 7. 18-Floyd Alvis[7]; 8. (DNF) 68-Marvin Mitchell[8]

Heat 2: 1. 11-Cody Gray[6]; 2. 1P-Terry Nichols[2]; 3. 22G-Myles Tomlinson[4]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell[5]; 5. 21R-Brady Ransom[1]; 6. 35-Justin Johnson[3]; 7. 7-Dalton Wright[7]; 8. (DNS) 33-Jason McIntosh

Qualifying: 1. 32-Caden Sarale, 14.026[3]; 2. 11-Cody Gray, 14.846[11]; 3. 20J-Dale Johnston, 14.855[12]; 4. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 14.862[9]; 5. 09-Nick Leonard Jr, 15.123[4]; 6. 22G-Myles Tomlinson, 15.142[13]; 7. 4R-Isak Johnson, 15.377[6]; 8. 35-Justin Johnson, 15.458[10]; 9. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 15.477[15]; 10. 1P-Terry Nichols, 15.481[1]; 11. 35S-Matthew Kaiser, 15.550[2]; 12. 21R-Brady Ransom, 15.607[16]; 13. 18-Floyd Alvis, 16.096[8]; 14. 7-Dalton Wright, 17.237[5]; 15. 68-Marvin Mitchell, 17.635[7]; 16. (DNS) 33-Jason McIntosh

** Indicates WMR legal car