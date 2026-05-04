Morgan Cup Pits Posse Against Outlaws At Williams Grove This Weekend

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup for World of Outlaws and Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9 at 7:30 pm both nights.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will find the outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint car drivers squaring off in a 25 lap main on Friday with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night when a 30-lap feature is contested.

The winner will score $12,000 on Friday night before Saturday’s finale pays $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights, setting up a $20,000 take for the finale winner.

The driver who sets overall fast time in each Morgan Cup racing program will earn $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time award winner.

Named after late track owner Morgan Hughes, the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup is contested each May to establish bragging rights between the outlaws and Williams Grove drivers.

The home of the Morgan Cup champion lays claim to the Morgan Cup trophy itself for the ensuing year, either at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg or at World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

For the last two years the Morgan Cup has found a home at the offices of Williams Grove Speedway thanks to a win last May by Anthony Macri and by TJ Stutts in 2024.

Logan Schuchart scored the most recent win for the World of Outlaws drivers.

Since the event was first run in 2011, the score is now tied between the outlaws drivers and the locals known as the Pennsylvania Posse as both factions have scored the cup a total of seven times each.

The race was not contested in 2020.

Other outlaws Morgan Cup winners over the years have been Jason Sides, Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart and Aaron Reutzel.

Additional local champions include three-time victor Lance Dewease, Stevie Smith and Brent Marks.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Fireworks will be part of both Morgan Cup racing programs.

Defending outlaws series champion David Gravel will enter Williams Grove action as the current series point leader.

Dewease is the Williams Grove Speedway point leader.

Adult general admission for Friday is $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Saturday admission is $40 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Other World of Outlaws races coming up in 2026 at Williams Grove Speedway will take place on July 31 and August 1 for the Summer Nationals and on October 2 and 3 for the National Open.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.