World of Outlaws, PA Posse Rivalry Renewed with Three Battles

By Alex Nieten

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (May 4, 2026) – The next chapter of Sprint Car racing’s fiercest rivalry is ready to be written.

On one side, you’ve got the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The tour is home to the nation’s top traveling talent that ventures coast to coast hitting dirt tracks all over through the year. They’re the best of the best and have been since Ted Johnson cultivated the idea to bring them all together in 1978.

On the other side, you’ve got the Pennsylvania Posse. The “Keystone State” has long been home to the sport’s toughest weekly competition. As a result, the locals take great pride in defending the porch when the World of Outlaws come to town.

It all starts on Tuesday, May 5 at Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway when the Gettysburg Clash brings the opening battle. The track nestled in the scenic Pigeon Hills will welcome the tour for the 57th time.

Then it’s over to Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway on Friday-Saturday, May 8-9 for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup. The two-night event puts $15,000 up for grabs in the finale and possession of the coveted Cup and the bragging rights that come with it.

In addition to the racing, fans can attend the Hershey Sprint Car Experience at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday, May 7. The event is open to the public from 5-7pm ET and celebrates the region’s rich racing history while allowing fans to meet their favorite drivers from both the World of Outlaws and PA Posse.

The stage is set. It’s time to renew the rivalry.

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THE POSSE PREVAILED

The locals own bragging rights entering this week.

The two sides faced off six times in 2025, and the Posse claimed four. Anthony Macri was largely responsible for the PA supremacy. It began with him winning the Morgan Cup. He followed that with a Bricker’s Bash triumph at BAPS Motor Speedway. Lastly, the Dillsburg, PA native won at Lincoln in October. The fourth score came courtesy of York, PA’s Chase Dietz, who bagged his first career World of Outlaws win in the National Open prelim.

While the Posse had the higher quantity, the World of Outlaws did snatch the state’s most prestigious race. Sheldon Haudenschild walked out of Williams Grove a National Open champion and $75,000 richer last October. The one other victory for the travelers was Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports topping Lincoln’s Gettysburg Clash.

This week serves up the first three of eight scheduled faceoffs between the World of Outlaws and PA Posse in 2026.

GREATNESS AT THE GROVE

There are two current World of Outlaws competitors who’ve won more at Williams Grove than anywhere else, and it happens to be the pair of champions.

Donny Schatz has broken the heart of Pennsylvanians at “The Grove” for decades. He first conquered the 1/2 mile in 2000 and his since topped 20 more. Among those are a record six National Open titles. His 21 World of Outlaws victories at Williams Grove rank second behind only Steve Kinser’s eye-popping 38. Schatz heads to Pennsylvania amid a consistent stretch with his CJB Motorsports team, posting top 10s in 10 of the last 11 races.

David Gravel’s nine Williams Grove checkered flags puts it atop the list of the 58 different tracks he’s won at. The defending champion has always had speed in Mechanicsburg, PA no matter the car he’s in. Those nine trophies are split up among Roth Motorsports, CJB Motorsports, Jason Johnson Racing, and his current home – Big Game Motorsports. A 10th win this weekend would make him the sixth to reach double digits.

OUTLAWS ON THE HUNT

Schatz and Gravel won’t be the only World of Outlaws competitors the Posse have to deal with if they want to protect the porch.

Carson Macedo boasts multiple wins at both tracks on the agenda. The Lemoore, CA native beat the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) at Lincoln in 2018 aboard Joe Gaerte’s No. 3G. Two years later, he won a local Lincoln show in Kyle Larson Racing’s No. 2. Williams Grove has welcomed Macedo to Victory Lane on four occasions. The last three have come since teaming with Jason Johnson Racing.

Sheldon Haudenschild is also a winner at both Lincoln and Willams Grove. His lone Lincoln score came in the 2020 Gettysburg Clash. The Wooster, OH native owns a pair of Williams Grove trophies including last year’s National Open title.

Buddy Kofoid is on the list of those who’ve come out on top at the pair of PA facilities ahead. He claimed Lincoln’s Weldon Sterner Memorial in 2022 before snagging last year’s Gettysburg Clash in the Roth Motorsports No. 83. The 2024 National Open prelim supplied his lone Williams Grove win.

A pair of current World of Outlaws drivers tamed Williams Grove without wings. Both Chris Windom and Emerson Axsom have USAC National Sprint Car victories at the 1/2 mile.

FOR SCRUFFY

Last fall, the sport was dealt a devastating blow when Bobby Allen passed away. But the Shark Racing team he constructed continues to embody “Scruffy’s” never give up approach that led him to becoming a legend of Sprint Car racing.

Logan Schuchart races on in his grandfather’s honor and would love to get a win in his home state for his “pappy.” The Hanover, PA native topped a pair of Lincoln races in 2013 during his days of racing locally. Over at Williams Grove, he’s won four times including the 2023 Morgan Cup.

Ashton Torgerson now pilots the blue No. 1A that Allen made famous. The Glendale, AZ driver has done nothing but impress since getting the opportunity last spring. His best Lincoln result is a runner-up last August. A pair of top 10s highlight his Williams Grove experience.

POSSE POWER

Pennsylvania is ready to send plenty of capable locals into battle with hopes of defending home turf.

It’s tough to begin any conversation about Posse favorites without first mentioning Lance Dewease. The Fayetteville, PA legend already topped Williams Grove’s opener in the Eichelberger No. 8, his 117th win at the paperclip-shaped track. Dewease owns 20 World of Outlaws victories in his career, and 17 have come at “The Grove.” He also beat The Greatest Show on Dirt at Lincoln in 2019.

The man who has cemented himself as one of the Posse’s current top forces is Chase Dietz. The York, PA driver has already won a nation-leading six times in 2026, four at Lincoln and two at BAPS. Dietz hasn’t finished outside the top two in his last seven starts aboard the Stehman Motorsports No. 23D.

Danny Dietrich is always one to watch in the “Keystone State.” He’s fifth on Lincoln’s all-time win list with 67 victories including a pair with the World of Outlaws (2012 & 2013). The Gettysburg, PA driver owns 34 Williams Grove wins, most notably the 2016 National Open.

Hanover, PA’s Troy Wagaman Jr. continues to assert himself among the best the Posse currently have to offer. Since late 2022, he’s won 15 times in Pennsylvania including six at Lincoln and five at Williams Grove.

Anthony Macri may be sidelined by an injury, but the Macri Motorsports No. 39M will still be in action with Kasey Kahne behind the wheel. He may hail from Enumclaw, WA, roughly 2,700 miles from central Pennsylvania, but there’s no doubt the Posse fans will claim him if he performs well aboard Macri’s machine.

Additional locals expected to compete this week include Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Tyler Ross (Lincoln University, PA), T.J. Stutts (Liverpool, PA), Dylan Norris (Hanover, PA), Ryan Smith (Kunkletown, PA), Cameron Smith (Spring Grove, PA), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Tuesday, May 5 at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, PA

Friday-Saturday, May 8-9 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

AROUND THE TURN

Friday-Saturday, May 15-16 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (16/84 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (2238 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-70 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-104 PTS)

4. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-128 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-152 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-158 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-264 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-276 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-280 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-320 PTS)