Limaland Motorsports Park Races Cancelled for May 8, 2026

Rain this week, along with the rain and cool weather forecasted for tonight, has hampered efforts in drying the facility, forcing Limaland Motorsports Park Management to cancel tonight’s Mike Streicher Memorial event at Limaland Motorsports Park.

The USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets portion of the Mike Streicher Memorial Race will now be held on Friday June 12th, during the Modified Mayhem event at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Please join us next week as we try again for our opening night with the Run for the Rabbit, presented by Mercy Health, honoring the memory of Travis “The Rabbit” Miller featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints competing for a top prize of $5000 to win. Also in action will be the Otterly Baths UMP Modifieds and the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Grandstand gates open at 5:00 pm, hot laps begin at 6:30pm with racing action starting at 7:30 pm.