Ashton Torgerson Heads to Three Stooges Racing for Remainder of World of Outlaws Rookie Campaign

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (May 12, 2026) – Ashton Torgerson is joining forces with Three Stooges Racing to complete his rookie World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season.

The 19-year-old began the year aboard the Shark Racing No. 1A. Their 17 races together in 2026 yielded four top 10s including a runner-up at Volusia Speedway Park. The Shark team opted to park the car for an unspecified amount of time, leaving Torgerson seeking an avenue to continue the campaign. Even though things didn’t end how Torgerson may have preferred, the rising racer is grateful for the opportunity they provided.

“Before Bobby (Allen) and Jacob gave me the shot in the 1A, I was just doing Midgets and Micro stuff,” Torgerson said. “I really didn’t have Sprint Car experience, just a little bit of 360 stuff in California. 410 stuff, they were really my first option, and they gave me a shot. I can’t thank them enough for giving me that opportunity.”

He found a short-term solution with Moody Motorsports over the weekend at Williams Grove Speedway. The Glendale, AZ native finished an impressive eighth in the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup finale during only his second night in the No. 99M. He now trails Emerson Axsom by only 24 markers in the battle for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies.

“I’ve got to thank Kyle Moody and Moody Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to drive their car to finish out Williams Grove and get me through the weekend,” Torgerson said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to still be in the rookie race.”

The seat of the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 opened after Williams Grove when the team and Scott Bogucki parted ways. The pairing tallied a podium and three top 10s through the first 19 races this year.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Three Stooges Racing and start it off with a few races,” Torgerson said. “We’ll be at Attica then get started with the World of Outlaws at Eldora and keep that rookie race alive.”

Torgerson continues his debut World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign in the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 this weekend (May 15-16) at Eldora Speedway’s #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision. Torgerson’s debut with Three Stooges Racing at Attica Raceway Park on Thursday, May 14 will also be live on DIRTVision.