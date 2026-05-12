ESS Makes First Trip to Port Royal This Saturday

By Curtis Berleue

(Port Royal, PA) | After a successful start to the 2026 season two weeks ago, the Empire Super Sprints will spring back into action this Saturday at the Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania. The tours first stop at the ‘Speed Palace’ will pay $4,000 to the winner and $400 to start as part of the Keith Kauffman Classic.

Saturdays stop at Port Royal will mark just the third track in Pennsylvania that the tour has visited for a points paying event. The last time the tour traveled south of the NY border into Pennsylvania was 2017, when Mark Smith picked up the win at Selinsgrove.

A strong field of 360s are expected on Saturday at Port Royal. With the legendary half mile located in the heart of sprint car country, a mix of locals and Empire Super Sprint regulars will be in attendance. Outlaw Speedway winner and current point leader Jordan Hutton will lead the charge south. There will even be the likelihood of some drivers pulling double duty, as the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series will also be on the card, competing for $16,0000 to win.

Competitors that are planning on racing Saturday should make note of the technical bulletin posted on the ESS social media pages; standard ESS rules will apply. Any technical questions can be directed to ESS Tech Inspector Fred Shaughnessy, (585) 752-6607.

Pit gates on Saturday will open at 4pm, with grandstands opening at 5pm and racing at 7pm. General admission for the event is $30, students ages 13-17 are $20, and children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, May 16 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA ($4,000 to Win)

Friday, May 22 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memoral)

Saturday, May 23 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)