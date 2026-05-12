POWRi WAR Sprint League Ready for Road to the Hockett Round One

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/11/26) – The “Diamond of the Dirt Tracks” takes center stage as the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League storms into Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 16, for the ‘Road to the Hockett’ opener. With $2,000 awaiting the winner, the event provides a critical opportunity for teams to fine-tune their programs and build momentum as the championship season accelerates toward the monumental Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

Saturday, May 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi WAR Sprint League

POWRi IMCA RaceSaver 305 Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602421

Tickets: https://www.stubwire.com/e/37298/openwheelroadtothehockettround1/lucasoilspeedway/

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by following along on major social media platforms. 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984

All 2026 POWRi WAR Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.